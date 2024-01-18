'Try to Be a Little Classy': Megyn Kelly Slams Lauren Sanchez's Risqué Style, Claims Jeff Bezos' Bride-to-Be 'Looks Like a H-----'
Megyn Kelly took aim at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, after his bride-to-be stepped out in a daring black Dolce & Gabbana lace dress that left little to the imagination.
Sánchez turned heads when she donned the skin-baring style while celebrating her billionaire beau's milestone 60th birthday in Milan, pairing her sultry ensemble with matching stilettos in a look some have coined the "mob wife aesthetic."
She also wore a black blazer, which she draped over the outfit that featured a black corset and undergarments.
"My whole family stopped and looked at the latest pictures," Kelly said during her SiriusXM podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I don't know what she's done to herself, but she looks nothing like she used to look — yes when she was younger but even when she first started to date him."
"I don't know what happened to the cheeks," continued the former Fox host, claiming her "breasts are out to here" while "the face is pulled in, prodded."
Kelly, who herself has acknowledged having minor cosmetic work done, blasted Sánchez for looking overly fake. Although she has never admitted to going under the knife, surgery experts — who haven't worked on her — previously told Page Six it appears that Sánchez may have had a nose job and facelift.
Kelly challenged Sánchez to dress in something more refined than lingerie considering the former news anchor is marrying Bezos, venting, "This is the latest thing to wear a thong underwear and a sexy bra, and just some lace overlay on top of it."
"I'm sorry, she looks like a h-----. You look like a h-----! And you're dating [one of] the richest men in the world. Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an expose of your obviously over enhanced assets?" Kelly ranted. "I don't mean to be such a prude, but I feel like we're losing something as a society."
Kelly explained why it bothered her, adding, "I don't want my daughter looking at that. And I don't want my son's looking at it either. But we did ... it was hard to avoid."
Sánchez has yet to address Kelly's criticisms.
Bezos and Sánchez went public with their romance in 2019 after his divorce from wife MacKenzie, and the couple announced their engagement in 2023. The exes share four children together.
As for Sánchez, she was formerly married to Patrick Whitesell for 13 years and they finalized their divorce in 2019. She and Whitesell share two children. She also has a son from her previous relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez.