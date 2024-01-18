'Try to Be a Little Classy': Megyn Kelly Slams Lauren Sanchez's Risqué Style, Claims Jeff Bezos' Bride-to-Be 'Looks Like a H-----'

Kelly, who herself has acknowledged having minor cosmetic work done, blasted Sánchez for looking overly fake. Although she has never admitted to going under the knife, surgery experts — who haven't worked on her — previously told Page Six it appears that Sánchez may have had a nose job and facelift.

Kelly challenged Sánchez to dress in something more refined than lingerie considering the former news anchor is marrying Bezos, venting, "This is the latest thing to wear a thong underwear and a sexy bra, and just some lace overlay on top of it."

"I'm sorry, she looks like a h-----. You look like a h-----! And you're dating [one of] the richest men in the world. Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an expose of your obviously over enhanced assets?" Kelly ranted. "I don't mean to be such a prude, but I feel like we're losing something as a society."