'Yikes': Matt Gaetz Faces Backlash After Controversial MAGA Comments — ‘For Every Karen We Lose, There’s a Julio and a Jamal'
Matt Gaetz faced severe backlash after he made a series of controversial remarks about the “diversity” of the MAGA movement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GOP congressman’s initial remarks came on Wednesday during an interview with Newsmax host Carl Higbie.
Gaetz began his Newsmax interview by discussing Donald Trump’s recent GOP primary win in Iowa. The Florida House Rep. attributed Trump’s landslide win to the “relentlessness” and “persistence” of the ex-president’s 2024 campaign.
“There is a relentlessness and a persistence in the Trump campaign that I think really emerges out of the candidate himself,” Gaetz told the Carl Higbie Frontline host.
“In Iowa, this victory was so huge, and really it was a testament to the resiliency of the Trump voter because you had the worst conditions possible, historically challenging weather and ice, and these folks came out and voted overwhelmingly for the president,” he continued.
But Gaetz’s interview took an abrupt turn for the worse after the GOP lawmaker referred to women voters as “Karens,” Hispanic voters as “Julios,” and Black voters as “Jamals.”
Gaetz also indicated that he was not worried that fewer women appeared to be voting for Trump this election cycle.
“This is the blue-collar realignment of the Republican Party and what I can tell you is for every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement,” Gaetz said.
“That bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contest,” he concluded, “but also the general election.”
Gaetz faced immediate backlash for what many called misogynistic and racist rhetoric. Others took to social media to condemn the GOP congressman’s comments.
- Mike Pence's Aide Fires Back At Matt Gaetz, Says Embattled Florida Rep. 'Will Be In Prison' By 2024
- Matt Gaetz Confronted with Contradictory Statements About a 'Divided Republican Party' Following Vote to Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy
- House Republicans Seek to Expel Matt Gaetz From Caucus Over Allegations of Misconduct Amid Ethics Investigation
“Because of course all Hispanic men are named Julio and all Black men are named Jamal in Matt Gaetz’s little privileged, white world,” one person fumed on X. “They don’t even try to hide the bigotry because it’s the MAGOP way! Vote this trash out!”
“Yikes. Matt Gaetz doesn't think the GOP needs women voters,” wrote another user. “Watch him do misogyny and racism in one hot take.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“How deluded is Gaetz?” another user tweeted. “Isn't that against all MAGA indoctrinations?”
“We are going to get clobbered in 2024, aren’t we?” one Republican voter wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gaetz’s shocking Newsmax interview on Wednesday came days after the GOP congressman was trolled during a Republican Christmas event in Ohio last month.
A man who identified himself only as “Mike with the Strongsville GOP” presented Gaetz with a fake award for "allegedly paying young women for sex.”
"Congratulations for your dedication and using that money to allegedly pay underage girls to have sex with you," the man quipped as he handed Gaetz the fake award last month.
The man who identified himself as “Mike” was likely referring to allegations that Gaetz sex-trafficked a 17-year-old girl. The GOP lawmaker was never charged in connection to the shocking allegations.