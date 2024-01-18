Ex-LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Files for Divorce From Wife Patricia Months After Dismissal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has again filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Patricia Govea, citing "irreconcilable differences" months after they called it off.
In court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Villaraigosa listed their date of separation as Jan. 10, 2024, requesting that neither he nor his second wife be eligible to receive alimony.
The now-exes don't share any children, meaning there won't be a need for a custody battle post-split. It is unclear if the estranged couple has a prenuptial agreement.
Villaraigosa and Govea are in the process of separating their assets. "Petitioner will seek leave to amend this Petition, as necessary, when same is ascertained," the newly filed docs first reported on by The Blast stated.
RadarOnline.com was first to tell you in March 2023 that Villaraigosa and Govea informed the court they didn't want to go through with their divorce not long after he agreed to pay her a temporary amount of $20k per month in support.
He previously filed to legally end their union on February 18, 2022, submitting a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court which listed their date of separation as June 2018 and cited their August 2016 wedding date.
It seems the pair may have been on-and-off in recent years as photos from 2021 showed the two celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Greece.
In her response to his first petition, Govea agreed to the divorce but listed the date of separation as December 20, 2021, while seeking monthly support.
In addition, she urged the court to award her a property in Mexico and order the Beverly Hills home to be determined as community property.
Villaraigosa was previously married to Corina Raigosa from 1987 to 2007. When they tied the knot, they merged names: "Villar" and "Raigosa."
They split after his affair with Spanish-language newscaster Mirthala Salinas.
Salinas, a former reporter for Telemundo 52, was temporarily suspended from her job after their relationship was exposed for violating conflict-of-interest policies.
"Her reading of copy during newscasts ... regarding the Mayor's separation from his wife was a flagrant violation of these guidelines," the network president said back in 2007.
Villaraigosa shared his own statement, which said, "I regret that decisions I have made in my personal life have been a distraction for the city, and I am deeply sorry that I have let so many people down, especially my family."