Ex-LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Files for Divorce From Wife Patricia Months After Dismissal

The now-exes don't share any children, meaning there won't be a need for a custody battle post-split. It is unclear if the estranged couple has a prenuptial agreement.

Villaraigosa and Govea are in the process of separating their assets. "Petitioner will seek leave to amend this Petition, as necessary, when same is ascertained," the newly filed docs first reported on by The Blast stated.

RadarOnline.com was first to tell you in March 2023 that Villaraigosa and Govea informed the court they didn't want to go through with their divorce not long after he agreed to pay her a temporary amount of $20k per month in support.