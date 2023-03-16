Ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Dismisses Divorce From Wife Patricia
Ex-Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has dismissed his divorce from wife Patricia — months after agreeing to pay her $20k a month in support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on March 14, Antonio and his wife informed the court they did not wish to proceed with the case.
As we first reported, Antonio filed for divorce on February 18, 2022. The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, listed the date of marriage as August 20, 2016.
Antonio and Patricia walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
The politician listed the date of separation as June 1, 2018. The date is interesting given photos from 2021 showed Antonio and Patricia celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary in Athens, Greece.
Patricia shared a photo of the two at a romantic dinner with the caption, “Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right! And the other is a husband! Happy 5th Anniversary.” Months later, the two were seen celebrating Thanksgiving with family.
The same year, Antonio purchased a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,290 sq. ft. for $3.8 million home in Beverly Hills.
Antonio’s filing noted, "the exact nature and amount of [Antonio’s] separate estate is presently unknown. [Antonio] will seek to leave to amend this petition, as necessary, when same is ascertained."
In the filing, he failed to check whether he wanted spousal support or would be willing to pay it.
In response, designer Patricia agreed to the divorce but listed the date of separation as December 20, 2021. She demanded monthly support from Antonio. In addition, she urged the court award her a property in Mexico and order the Beverly Hills home to be community property.
Months later, the two reached a deal on temporary support. Antonio agreed to pay $20k per month to Patricia and another $40k to help cover her legal fees.
Antonio served as mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. The two have yet to address the divorce situation publicly.
Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom named Antonio as a federal advisor to “serve as an Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California.”