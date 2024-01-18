WATCH: Nick Hogan's Girlfriend Goes Off on Police at Scene of Hulk's Son DUI Arrest

Nick Hogan's girlfriend Tana Lea went on an epic foul-mouthed tirade during his drunk driving arrest.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the police footage from Nick's November 18 arrest. In the video, Tana, 35, hit the roof when Clearwater Police accused Nick of allegedly botching his field sobriety test and placed him handcuffed in the back of the unmarked police car.

She also accused the police of allegedly trying to make an example of Nick.