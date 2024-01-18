WATCH: Nick Hogan's Girlfriend Goes Off on Police at Scene of Hulk's Son DUI Arrest
Nick Hogan's girlfriend Tana Lea went on an epic foul-mouthed tirade during his drunk driving arrest.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the police footage from Nick's November 18 arrest. In the video, Tana, 35, hit the roof when Clearwater Police accused Nick of allegedly botching his field sobriety test and placed him handcuffed in the back of the unmarked police car.
She also accused the police of allegedly trying to make an example of Nick.
“I am a prison worker, I would never ride in a car with someone who is drunk,” she screamed. “And you guys bully Nick because he’s Hulk Hogan’s son and it’s f---- b---! You guys are f----g f----d!”
The flamed-haired Tana suffered the meltdown after she mistakenly thought Nick was going to be hauled off to state prison because of a prior conviction for a 2007 single-car crash that left his teen pal, John Graziano paralyzed.
"You don't know about his rep before and his best friend who is a vegetable ... I’m really upset with you guys because this is f------- bull----,” Tana spewed. “You guys are ruining us!"
“I didn’t say anything to him —I didn’t say goodbye!!,” she tearfully screamed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nick was pulled over at about 1 a.m. when he allegedly zoomed past three police cars stopped at an intersection on a separate traffic stop.
Nick was clocked allegedly going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Police claimed Nick reeked of booze, his eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy,” and showed signs of “impairment."
Nick pleaded not guilty in court.
“You almost ran me over,” the officer told a stunned-looking Nick immediately after he was pulled over. “It was me that you almost ran over when you were driving right by me.”
While Nick was the picture of calm and respect – he consistently referred to the officers as “Sir,” throughout the ordeal-- his wife was an unstoppable bundle of nerves and energy.
At one point, Hulk, 70, lifted his head to the sky and murmured, “Oh God,” as his frenetic daughter-in-law ping-ponged around the parking lot where police interviewed and handcuffed Nick.
The drama escalated when police refused to allow Tana behind the wheel to drive her boyfriend's pick-up truck home -- and implied she was also allegedly impaired.
Without missing a beat, Tana jumped out of the truck to use a white parking space line to conduct her own fast-paced heel-to-toe sobriety test – both backward and forward! She then offered to perform a cartwheel but immediately had second thoughts.
Tana then told officers, “That’s my husband of course I’m going to be sad, my husband is getting arrested!!” Tana referred to Nick as her husband but it's unclear if they are actually married.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Police agreed to give Tana a breathalyzer test but that turned into another spectacle because it took her three times to blow into the handheld device.
“I’m an ex-p--- star that’s as hard as I can blow, sorry. Google me,” she said before the officers accused her of being double the legal limit.
Clutching a large wooden walking stick, Hulk stood nearby motionless — speechless.