Bodycam Video: Watch Nick Hogan Get Whisked Away in Cuffs in Florida DUI Arrest

In a 53-minute video, it shows the 33-year-old speaking with cops following an alleged alcohol-fueled driving incident, at one point refusing a breathalyzer test. He seemed to be stalling, and the cop got a little frustrated.

Newly obtained bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to Nick Hogan 's DUI arrest in Florida last November, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Listen, I've read it to you," an officer said, explaining that for a first-time refusal, his license can be suspended for up to one year, adding that in cases of a second or subsequent refusal, the suspension period extends to 18 months.

When asked what he wanted to do, Nick said, "Can't make a decision."

Nick unwittingly flagged authorities when he drove toward a set of three Clearwater Police Department vehicles in his black 2021 Dodge Ram going above the 40 MPH speed limit, according to the affidavit, which logged it as a misdemeanor, stating that one officer tried to signal with a flashlight to move over a lane as they were conducting a traffic stop — something Nick didn't do.