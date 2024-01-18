Reclusive Richard Simmons Says He 'Never' Gave Permission for Biopic Starring Pauly Shore
Fitness guru Richard Simmons emerged from seclusion to disavow a biopic in the works with a look-alike actor slated for the lead role: none other than Pauly Shore.
Simmons took to Facebook hours after news broke that Shore was gearing up to play the workout sensation in a feature-length film courtesy of Warner Bros. subsidiary The Wolper Organization, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shore also morphed into Simmon in The Court Jester, a short film soon to make waves at Park City during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19.
"Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read," Simmons wrote while breaking his silence on the project. "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."
Shore previously caught wind of the viral memes, which said that he should be cast in a Simmons biopic given their resemblance alone and seemingly manifested one coming into existence, having fondly told PEOPLE he and Simmons were friends back in the day and that he would love to portray the former fitness guru in a movie.
"We all need this biopic now more than ever," Shore gushed while announcing the film. "Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape and being his authentic silly self! Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off of him and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time."
Shore also recalled his memories of Simmons when he was driving his Rolls-Royce "down Sunset Boulevard in the '80s and '90s, waving to everyone, and he'd always pull over and say hi," the Opposite Day star said, noting they both enjoyed catching up.
He highlighted the casting choice was fitting as they are "both very physical, over-the-top and silly," adding, "So there are all those parallels that make sense."
In recent years, Simmons has been enjoying a low-key lifestyle after stepping out of the limelight, last sharing a motivational message with fans in honor of 2024.
"If you didn't take good care of your health last year, start today and make this your year! Happy New Year to all of you!" he wrote.