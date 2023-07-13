Where is Richard Simmons? Recluse Star's Rep Says He's 'Happy' But Fitness Guru is Nowhere in Sight on His 75th Birthday
After nearly a decade of avoiding the public, fitness guru Richard Simmons broke his silence on his 75th birthday — well, kind of, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Simmons skyrocketed to fame in the '80s and '90s. While audiences were captivated by the eccentric fitness instructor for decades, Simmons abruptly ditched his fame in 2014 and entered a reclusive lifestyle. But on Thursday, Simmons' spokesperson released a statement on the beloved star's birthday.
Simmons' rep, Tom Estey, told ET that he just wanted to see the fitness freak happy.
"This is a big milestone," Estey said of Simmons turning 75. "I just want to see him happy, which he is.”
Fans also made sure he was aware of their support by showing up outside his Hollywood Hills home to deliver balloons and gifts.
Estey's remarks echoed 2018 comments from Simmons' friend on his 70th birthday. At the time, it had been 4-years since Simmons was seen in public.
"He's doing very well. He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," Simmon's close pal said. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn't look at it that way."
Last year, Simmons made headlines after the release of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, a documentary that looked into his mysterious absence from the limelight.
The documentary detailed lifelong insecurities from being bullied about his weight as a child in New Orleans — and revealed a birth defect that apparently thwarted his public lifestyle.
"Something that happened to him at birth is directly connected to his disappearance — a birth defect that significantly affected one of his legs," TMZ editor Fabian Garcia said in the film. "He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems."
Weight gain further impacted his physical ailments, particularly his knees. After a right knee replacement left him with pain, Simmons refused to have his left knee worked on and opted for a cane.
It was later claimed that Simmons hid in his home because he wanted to be remembered as "vibrant and healthy." After the documentary's release, Simmons broke his silence in a rare Facebook post in which he expressed gratitude for his fans' support.
"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard," the Facebook post read, complete with a smiling emoji and red heart icon.