'Flying in the Air': Details of Treat Williams Motorcycle Accident Revealed in Police File After Driver Pleads Not Guilty

Details of the fatal accident that took the life of Treat Williams' are being revealed in a newly obtained document from police.

A police affidavit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, filed in the wake of the motorcycle accident showed a Vermont State Police Trooper had probable cause to believe Ryan M. Koss, committed the offense after speaking to multiple people who were nearby or witnessed the crash.

Koss pleaded not guilty to a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death resulting."