BREAKING NEWS
Exclusive Details

'Flying in the Air': Details of Treat Williams Motorcycle Accident Revealed in Police File After Driver Pleads Not Guilty

treat williams affadavit pic
Source: mega

The man who crashed his car into actor Treat Williams' motorcycle was recently scheduled for a status conference to determine if the case should go to trial.

By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Details of the fatal accident that took the life of Treat Williams' are being revealed in a newly obtained document from police.

A police affidavit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, filed in the wake of the motorcycle accident showed a Vermont State Police Trooper had probable cause to believe Ryan M. Koss, committed the offense after speaking to multiple people who were nearby or witnessed the crash.

Koss pleaded not guilty to a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death resulting."

Koss was behind the wheel of a Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams, who was driving a 1986 black Honda motorcycle, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on June 12, 2023.

Williams' bike collided with the car while going northbound on Route 30 in Dorset. The impact is believed to have occurred when Koss attempted to make a left turn into a local auto repair shop.

The trooper who surveyed the scene said he observed pieces of motorcycle debris in the travel portion of the roadway, as well as tire marks, noting the weather was "clear and warm" that evening. Koss' car had significant damage to the front end of the passenger side as well as a broken windshield and deployed airbags.

treat williams affadavit

As for the motorcycle, "it was lodged in the front end" of Koss' vehicle, the affidavit stated and had "significant damage" to the front wheel, forks, shocks, and a dented fuel tank.

The trooper spoke with Koss' partner who was trailing behind him and said Koss did put his blinker on, adding that it was jarring to him that Koss was seemingly about to make a complete stop. "The next thing it was just boom and Treat was flying in the air."

Koss' partner said he saw the motorcycle but it appeared that Koss didn't, adding how he and Koss are friends with Williams and they called his wife.

treat williams affadavit pic

MORE ON:
death

A worker at the auto shop told police he saw the accident unfold, stating "no" when asked if Koss was speeding, but he found it strange that Koss "cut off the motorcycle."

Koss, for his part, said he did not see anyone coming in the opposite direction so he started to make his turn and used his signal before hearing a loud noise. He told police he was coming from his house in Dorset to drop off his car at the auto shop due to a battery or alternator issue.

Koss was not impaired at the time of the accident, authorities confirmed.

Sadly, Williams later died in the hospital after being rushed to Albany Medical Center for critical injuries. He was 71.

The Chesapeake Shores star's official cause of death was "severe trauma and blood loss," police said after an autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office in New York.

treat williams
Source: mega

Koss previously said he was devastated by Williams' death while offering his condolences to the actor's loved ones.

"I considered him a friend," Koss shared, adding that he is "confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state's charges are unwarranted."

A status conference for the case was scheduled this month.

