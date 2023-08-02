Treat Williams Autopsy: 71-Year-Old Died of 'Severe Trauma and Blood Loss' After Motorcycle Crash
The cause of death for actor Treat Williams, 71, has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On June 12, the Everwood actor was riding his motorcycle on Vermont's Route 30 in Dorset when a driver in a passenger vehicle collided with him.
The actor was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered extensive injuries. Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, the Vermont State Police announced in a statement that the New York Medical Examiner's Office released the actor's cause of death.
"The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined that Mr Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash," law enforcement said according to the Daily Star.
"Mr Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York."
In addition to their update on the Medical Examiner's Office's findings, the Vermont State Police addressed charges given to the driver of the passenger vehicle who collided with Williams' motorcycle.
Vermont police revealed, "a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death’ to 35-year-old Ryan Koss of Vermont — the driver involved in the fatal crash."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Married to Medicine' Tragedy: Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great-Niece Drowns in Bravo Star's Swimming Pool
- Murder-Suicide Case: Jimmie Johnson's Mother-in-Law 'Snapped' After Battling Depression Over Late Son's Freak Skydiving Accident
- Tragic Past: Family of Jimmie Johnson's Wife Suffered Previous Deadly Heartbreak
According to initial reports, Williams sadly stood little chance against the driver's much larger SUV.
At around 4:53 PM on the day of the accident, Koss was behind the wheel of a Honda Element SUV when he allegedly took a sharp left turn and cut across the northbound lanes on Route 30, in an attempt to turn into an auto shop parking lot.
Williams, who was traveling in the northbound lanes, was left with little to no time to react as the SUV turned into his lane.
The police report stated that "Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle."
It was noted that Koss was not intoxicated at the time of the collision.
Koss turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and he was subsequently charged, processed, and released.
Koss was scheduled to appear for arraignment at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on September 25.