Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Declines Pauly Shore's Biopic Pitch, Encino Man Star Says 'He's Trying To Make It Happen'
Richard Simmons, the beloved '80s fitness personality, has been approached with the idea of a biopic based on his life starring Pauly Shore, but he has reportedly declined the offer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the social media frenzy surrounding the potential movie and fans' desire for a glimpse into Simmons' life, he has made it clear that he does not want to be involved.
Sources close to Simmons have revealed to TMZ that while he appreciates the effort behind the biopic, mainly spearheaded by Shore, but he wants to maintain a private life away from the spotlight.
It's worth noting that Simmons and Shore have been friends for decades, but that does not change Simmons' desire for privacy.
Reportedly, Simmons receives offers and pitches for various projects almost every week, however, he consistently turns them down.
The Encino Man actor has reached out personally to pitch the idea to Simmons with little success.
"I've noticed all the reactions to me playing Richard Simmons in a new biopic," Shore told the Hollywood Reporter. "I heard he's living deep in Big Bear, California. We've been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone). I'm trying to make it happen for you guys. Be optimistic."
The 75-year-old fitness icon has no interest in going public or participating in any big production about his life. This decision is consistent with his previous actions, as he has rarely made public appearances in recent years.
Although someone from Shore's team did reach out to Simmons' representative about the biopic, the request was politely declined.
Simmons remains firm in his stance that he wants to continue living a secluded life, far from the demands of fame and scrutiny.
Last summer, TMZ released a documentary titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which received an overwhelming response from the internet.
Fans showered Simmons with love and support, to which he responded with a rare message of gratitude. However, this show of appreciation does not indicate a change of heart regarding his desire for privacy.
Shore's desire to return to acting was evident earlier this year when he told Page Six, "I do truly miss acting and being on set... hopefully it happens... it's about just dreaming and hoping."
His comments came just days after the 2023 Academy Awards, where fellow Encino Man co-stars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan won their first Oscars. However, Shore also found himself the target of a joke made by host Jimmy Kimmel during the ceremony.
"Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars," Kimmel told the audience. "What an incredible night it must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore. Maybe it's time to reboot Bio-Dome."