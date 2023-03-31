Ke Huy Quan Hit Up By ‘Goonies’ Co-Star Corey Feldman Who Hopes Oscar Winner Can Revive His Career: Sources
Former child star Corey Feldman has been leaning on old Goonies castmate Ke Huy Quan to help him get a leg up in Hollywood again — but his has-been’s pleas are putting the Oscar winner in an awkward spot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Comeback kid Quan, 51, is the toast of Tinseltown following a nearly 20-year screen break — and almost four decades after sharing the screen with Feldman in the 1985 adventure flick.
“Corey is seeing Ke get this recognition after so many years out of the business and it’s making him hopeful it could happen for him, too,” said a source.
Though Feldman hasn’t had a hit film since the ‘80s, sources said the recovering addict, who claims he was sexually abused as a youth by entertainment bigshots, hopes Quan can revive his career!
According to a source, Feldman, 51, buttered up his childhood buddy on the night he won the Academy Award by telling him on the phone: “We’re family forever.”
After Ke won, Feldman wrote on social media, "I knew u could do it!"
The source added, “Corey is considered a liability by certain people in the business. Ke is such a nice guy he still promised to try and help — even though there really isn’t a lot he can do.”
An insider said Ke has his own issues to deal with at the moment. Sources claim the Everything Everywhere All At Once star is terrified his big win will end in the crash of his career for the second time.
“Even though I just won an Oscar, I’m still really fearful of what tomorrow brings,” he admitted. “I’ve been down this road before, and I’m so afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I said ‘Please, whatever you do, please make sure that does not happen.”
Ke has become nervous that despite the Oscar, he won’t be able to book any future roles. He recently filmed a 6-episode arch on the Disney+ show Loki and is slated to voice a character in an animated film The Electric Stare with Millie Bobby Brown and Jenny Slate.