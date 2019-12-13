Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Corey Feldman reveals his brother has a dark side in RadarOnline.com’s exclusive clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

On the show’s finale, Eden, Corey and his wife Courtney contemplate whether or not they will cut ties with each other, especially after the child star failed a lie detector test about respecting his brother.

“My final decision is ultimately going to be based on whether or not I feel Corey and Courtney actually want and deserve to have me in their life,” Eden said in his confessional. “Something that I’m gonna have to really think about and something I’m not taking lightly.”

The camera then turns to Corey and Courtney who try to explain to fellow cast members their thought process ahead of the decision.

“It is something to be said that we are here to see the change we require. For Eden, I’m not there yet,” Corey vents.

“I feel like Courtney’s feelings,” he continues, before she interjects and expresses her thoughts.

“Yes, there’s things that other people don’t see that happen and it feels like disrespect.”

Corey then picks up where she left, elaborating on his wife’s thoughts.

“What she’s trying to say is she feels like maybe Eden snowed everybody over a little bit,” he said. “What you guys don’t see of Eden he could be quite manic. Trust me on that, he has a very dark side.”

Corey’s troubled relationship has played out on the reality show.

In one instance, the star ripped his brother for interrupting him while he and Courtney were having sex.

“He doesn’t understand that kind of intimacy either because he has never had that kind of relationship,” he said.

Corey’s more playful side has also been documented.

In another episode, the Goonies star pokes fun at Aaron Carter after a challenge where they had to dig through live insects.

“Aaron acted like a little bi**h,” Corey said about the former teen pop sensation.

The season finale of une Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition – “Off The Deep End” – will air on Friday, December 13 at 10 pm ET/PT on WE TV.