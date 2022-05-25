'Severely Abused' Corey Feldman Details Troubled Childhood & Why He Believes Parents Shouldn't Push Their Kids Into Acting Biz

Feldman started his career in front of the camera at the young age of 3, appearing in a McDonald's commercial before going on to secure bigger roles. He stated that it wasn't his choice to start working so young and he had to come to terms one way or another.

"So for me, I always knew, I guess at some point there would come a time where these stories did become relevant and it is important for me to share my experience, hopefully to help another kid go, you know, keep from going crazy," he continued.

The Los Angeles native also warned parents from pushing their children into the acting biz too young, noting it can appear glamorous and intriguing because of the obvious allure of fame.