Fani Willis Fighting Subpoena Issued By Alleged Lover's Estranged Wife, Claims She's Being Harassed

Fani Willis opposed a subpoena she received to testify in her alleged lover Nathan Wade's divorce case and the Fulton County District Attorney claimed it is an attempt to harass and embarrass her.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Fani asked the judge presiding over Nathan's divorce from his estranged wife Joycelyn to block the subpoena seeking her testimony and for a protective order.

In addition, Fani accused Joycelyn of allegedly attempting to obstruct the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants with her recent subpoena.