Fani Willis Fighting Subpoena Issued By Alleged Lover's Estranged Wife, Claims She's Being Harassed
Fani Willis opposed a subpoena she received to testify in her alleged lover Nathan Wade's divorce case and the Fulton County District Attorney claimed it is an attempt to harass and embarrass her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Fani asked the judge presiding over Nathan's divorce from his estranged wife Joycelyn to block the subpoena seeking her testimony and for a protective order.
In addition, Fani accused Joycelyn of allegedly attempting to obstruct the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants with her recent subpoena.
“Defendant Joycelyn Wade has conspired with interested parties in the criminal Election Interference Case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass, and oppress District Attorney Willis,” the court documents stated.
In her motion, the high-profile DA even accused Joycelyn of allegedly cheating on Nathan.
“On information and belief, as early as 2017, prior to Plaintiff Nathan J. Wade ever meeting Non-Party Deponent Willis, the parties to the above-styled divorce agreed that their marriage was irretrievably broken after the Defendant Joycelyn Wade confessed to an adulterous relationship with the Plaintiff’s longtime friend,” stated the court documents in filed in Cobb County Superior Court.
She added, “Defendant Joycelyn Wade is using the legal process to harass and embarrass District Attorney Willis, and in doing so, is obstructing and interfering with an ongoing criminal prosecution.”
Willis claimed Joycelyn agreed to seal the divorce file in February 2022 to protect her privacy but has now allegedly changed her mind ever since Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, a campaign operative, recently accused the DA of having an “improper” romance with Nathan.
- Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted With Handgun After Fani Willis Affair Allegations
- Jesse Williams Demands $15k From ‘Crucial’ Witness In Car Crash Battle For Blowing Off Deposition, Moves To Postpone Trial
- Naomi Judd’s Daughters Ashley & Wynonna Accused Of Violating Court Order In Battle Over Late Mom’s Death Records
“Defendant Joycelyn Wade has not objected to Michael Roman’s motion to unseal the proceedings despite having previously sought it and having benefited from its protection for more than two years,” the scathing court document stated.
“On further information and belief, the subpoena for the deposition of District Attorney Willis is being sought in an attempt to harass and damage her professional reputation,” she added. “It is also being sought in an unreasonable manner to annoy, embarrass, and oppress the deponent [Willis.]”
Willis also claimed the couple split in 2021 and implied that she “cannot provide unique personal knowledge of any matter that is relevant” to the couple.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Because the parties agree that the marriage is irretrievably broken and the concept of fault is not at issue, there is no information that District Attorney Willis could provide that might prove relevant to granting or denying the divorce.”
Willis called the scheduled January 23, 2024 deposition a “fishing expedition” and asked the judge to quash the subpoena.
Joycelyn’s renowned attorney Andrea Dyer Hastings’s office told RadarOnline.com it had no comment on the recent motion.