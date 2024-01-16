Donald Trump Shares Accuser E. Jean Carroll's Alleged Tweets on Truth Social Ahead of Defamation Hearing: 'Honey, You Were Born to Seduce!'
Donald Trump recently shared a series of bizarre tweets allegedly posted by his sexual assault accuser, E. Jean Carroll, to Twitter more than ten years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as Trump and Carroll are set to face off in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, the embattled ex-president took to Truth Social to share his accuser’s old, alleged tweets.
According to the screenshots that Trump shared on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, Carroll posted the alleged tweets between 2010 and 2015.
Many of the alleged tweets had to do with sex and seduction.
“Sex Tip I Learned From My Dog: When in heat, chase the male until he collapses with exhaustion…then jump him!” Carroll wrote in one alleged tweet dated May 2010.
“Would men have invented chastity belts, veils, and croks if women weren’t just unbelievably HOT? --- Honey, you were BORN to seduce!” read another alleged tweet from July 2011.
Other tweets allegedly posted by Trump’s sexual assault accuser discussed “unwanted sexual advances” and “pretending” to like certain sexual acts.
“How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted, until you advance it?” one tweet dated November 2015 read.
“Quit asking me to have P--- S--! (‘I pretended to like it, but I didn’t.’)” read yet another February 2015 post.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s decision to share Carroll’s alleged tweets came as the ex-president prepared to face off against his accuser for a second time in a New York courtroom.
Carroll sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he accused her of lying about a sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred in the 1990s.
She then sued Trump for the alleged assault in a separate lawsuit in 2022.
Trump was ultimately found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll during a civil defamation trial held back in May 2023. She received $5 million in damages.
Carroll recently filed a second defamation lawsuit against Trump after he again accused her of lying about the initial sexual assault incident.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the already embattled ex-president also took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning to attack Carroll shortly before the civil trial kicked off.
“I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION,” Trump fumed. “E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, has gained money and fame she so badly wanted.”
“It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans,” he added on Tuesday morning.
Jury selection in Carroll’s second defamation lawsuit is set to begin on Tuesday, and the official proceedings are expected to kick off later this week.