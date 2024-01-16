'Very Sad': Jerry Springer's Longtime Rep Speaks Out About Emmy Snub
Fans were upset that Jerry Springer was left out of the Emmy's "in memoriam" segment on Monday night and his rep told RadarOnline.com her phone "was ringing" off the hook after the snub.
"Very sad," Springer's rep told us, expressing her appreciation to all those who wanted to see him being honored among the other beloved stars who contributed to binge-worthy television. "But thank you for remembering him, he deserves to be remembered!"
Celebrities were gathered for the prestigious ceremony to honor excellence on TV at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hitting the red carpet before taking their seats inside the venue.
Viewers pointed out that Ocean's Thirteen star Julian Sands, The Wire actor Al Brown, Soap heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, Punisher: War Zone actor Ray Stevenson, and Golden Globe winner Raquel Welch, who all died in the past year, were not mentioned during the in memoriam segment. Many voiced their disapproval after Springer was also snubbed.
"Uhhh… where the heck was Jerry Springer in the memorial?!" one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter, while another griped, "Sucks the EMMY tribute didn't include Jerry Springer," calling the former mayor of Cincinnati "a pioneer in television."
The tribute on Jan. 15 highlighted several stars, including Friends actor Matthew Perry, Three's Company icon Suzanne Somers, Broadway sensation Angela Lansbury, Paul Reubens AKA Pee-wee Herman, and dancer Stephen "Twitch" Boss.
Chart-topping performer Charlie Puth wowed the crowd with an acoustic rendition of "See You Again" alongside The War and Treaty to start the emotional segment, soon transitioning into the Friends theme song in honor of Perry.
"We're definitely doing something special for Norman Lear in our in memoriam," executive producer Jesse Collins told Variety about their plan to honor the groundbreaking sitcom producer before the big night. "Obviously Perry's passing was a tremendous loss for us all and we are working to create a moment that shines a light on him, that gives him his just due as we are with so many other people that we lost this year."
"The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television," Collins continued. "And so, it's been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers."