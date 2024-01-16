'Very Sad': Jerry Springer's Longtime Rep Speaks Out About Emmy Snub

"We're definitely doing something special for Norman Lear in our in memoriam," executive producer Jesse Collins told Variety about their plan to honor the groundbreaking sitcom producer before the big night. "Obviously Perry's passing was a tremendous loss for us all and we are working to create a moment that shines a light on him, that gives him his just due as we are with so many other people that we lost this year."

"The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television," Collins continued. "And so, it's been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers."