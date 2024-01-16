Your tip
TV Fans Outraged After Jerry Springer Is Left Out of 2024 Emmys 'In Memoriam'

Fans were missing Jerry Springer when he was left out of the Emmys "in memoriam" segment.

Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:32 p.m. ET

This year's Emmy Awards honored many beloved entertainers and TV contributors who died, but a growing number of fans were disappointed when talk show sensation Jerry Springer was left out of their "in memoriam" segment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The heartwarming tribute portion was introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, who began by paying their respects to producer Norman Lear.

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed a moving rendition of "See You Again" before transitioning into the Friends theme song to celebrate the legacy of Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28 after being found unconscious in his pool. He was only 54.

Andre Braugher, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Lance Reddick, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, Suzanne Somers, Treat Williams, and Angus Cloud were among those honored.

"Uhhh… where the heck was Jerry Springer in the memorial?!" one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Jerry Springer got Farina'd. #Emmys (Yes, I know that's for the Oscars, but it still counts)," a second echoed.

"Don't forget about Jerry Springer for the Tribute of Celebs 2023 from last year #Emmys," a third wrote.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the Emmys and Springer for comment.

Springer, the former mayor of Cincinnati whose wild daytime show later turned into a cultural phenomenon, died at 79 last April after a bout with cancer.

The controversial and drama-packed Jerry Springer Show spanned from 1991 to 2018 and made him a TV icon.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," a family spokesperson said at the time. "He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Leading up to the Emmy Awards ceremony this year, executive producer Jesse Collins told Variety they wanted to honor many beloved stars.

"The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television. And so, it's been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers," Collins shared.

"The worst part of an award show is having to cut off people's speeches," fellow EP Dionne Harmon added, noting they would have the host's help. "Anthony [Anderson]'s mom is going to help us. She'll pop her head around the side and tap her watch. You'll know that you've got to wrap it up. She's excited about it."

