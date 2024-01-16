TV Fans Outraged After Jerry Springer Is Left Out of 2024 Emmys 'In Memoriam'

Fans were missing Jerry Springer when he was left out of the Emmys "in memoriam" segment.

The heartwarming tribute portion was introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers , who began by paying their respects to producer Norman Lear .

This year's Emmy Awards honored many beloved entertainers and TV contributors who died, but a growing number of fans were disappointed when talk show sensation Jerry Springer was left out of their "in memoriam" segment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed a moving rendition of "See You Again" before transitioning into the Friends theme song to celebrate the legacy of Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28 after being found unconscious in his pool. He was only 54.

Andre Braugher, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Lance Reddick, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, Suzanne Somers, Treat Williams, and Angus Cloud were among those honored.

"Uhhh… where the heck was Jerry Springer in the memorial?!" one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Jerry Springer got Farina'd. #Emmys (Yes, I know that's for the Oscars, but it still counts)," a second echoed.