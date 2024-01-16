Your tip
Katherine Heigl Reunites With 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars at 2024 Emmys After Shonda Rhimes Feud

katherine heigl presents award with greys anatomy co stars emmys pp
Source: Fox News/David Edwards/Newscom/The Mega Agency

'Grey's Anatomy' fans were overjoyed to see the cast reunion at the 2024 Emmys.

By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 10:33 p.m. ET

Paging Grey's Anatomy fans! Katherine Heigl reunited with her former co-stars to present an award at the 2024 Emmy Awards, a momentous occasion for viewers years after her rocky departure from the hit series.

The actress, who played Izzie Stevens, was clad in a strapless Reem Acra gown while standing alongside Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, and James Pickens Jr. to speak onstage during the event held at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15.

Heigl and the gang were gathered to present the nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, reflecting on their own journey to success.

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired ... I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew she would create a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

Wilson thanked the devoted fans who "stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic" ahead of season 20, noting they are officially the "longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history."

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heigl, for her part, hinted at her 2010 exit from the show during season six in her segment. "And yes, there have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase," the Knocked Up star continued.

Many viewers recalled how the actress dissed the show that made her famous after withdrawing her name from the Emmys years ago, explaining her plotline wasn't good enough to garner a nod.

"I didn't feel good about my performance," she later clarified. "There was a part of me that thought, because I had won [Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series] the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material and I just didn't have that that season."

katherine heigl presents award with greys anatomy co stars emmys
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Heigl told Howard Stern that she spoke with Rhimes to apologize shortly after, admitting "that wasn't cool" and that she only felt obligated to make a statement once the media picked up on the story about her Emmy withdrawal.

Rhimes had notably addressed the drama herself, telling the Hollywood Reporter: "I dont put up with bulls— or nasty people. I don't have time for it," adding that she has a "no a--holes policy."

"There are no Heigls in this situation," Rhimes shared about her Scandal cast.

After seeing their reunion at the Emmys, fans were over the moon. "Katherine Heigl rightfully up on stage with the #greysanatomy cast AND Shonda clapping for it," one tweeted. "It has come full circle. Now let's get Izzie and Alex back on the show!"

