Katherine Heigl Reunites With 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars at 2024 Emmys After Shonda Rhimes Feud

Heigl, for her part, hinted at her 2010 exit from the show during season six in her segment. "And yes, there have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase," the Knocked Up star continued.

Many viewers recalled how the actress dissed the show that made her famous after withdrawing her name from the Emmys years ago, explaining her plotline wasn't good enough to garner a nod.

"I didn't feel good about my performance," she later clarified. "There was a part of me that thought, because I had won [Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series] the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material and I just didn't have that that season."