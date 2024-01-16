2024 Emmys: Selena Gomez Joined by BF Benny Blanco as She Dazzles in Gown Adorned With 450k Sequins

Selena Gomez hit the Emmys red carpet solo, but was joined by her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, for the star-studded event.

The actress-turned-singer was a sight to see at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, wearing a sparkle-adorned custom Oscar de la Renta gown featuring 450k sequins while joined by her music producer beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Selena Gomez sent fans into a frenzy when she arrived at the 2024 Emmy Awards with her supportive boyfriend, Benny Blanco .

Selena posed for photos solo at the event, flashing a smile with her hair in a sleek updo, having completed her look with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace.

As she walked toward the red carpet, Benny blew a kiss her way and prepared to catch up with her moments later for the ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Her docu-drama Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is nominated for a prize this year in the Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program category.