2024 Emmys: Selena Gomez Joined by BF Benny Blanco as She Dazzles in Gown Adorned With 450k Sequins
Selena Gomez sent fans into a frenzy when she arrived at the 2024 Emmy Awards with her supportive boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
The actress-turned-singer was a sight to see at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, wearing a sparkle-adorned custom Oscar de la Renta gown featuring 450k sequins while joined by her music producer beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Selena posed for photos solo at the event, flashing a smile with her hair in a sleek updo, having completed her look with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace.
As she walked toward the red carpet, Benny blew a kiss her way and prepared to catch up with her moments later for the ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.
Her docu-drama Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is nominated for a prize this year in the Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program category.
Before making an appearance at the 2024 Emmys, the couple collaborated on her latest release, Single Soon. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she gushed in December.
She also raved that "he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," telling naysayers on social media that "he's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
Selena has dealt with a number of critics who have put down the pair's relationship, and she even fired back at one.
"If you actually care about me. This is my happiest," she wrote. "If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all."
In recent years, she was romantically linked to fellow musicians like The Chainsmoker's Drew Taggart, but her last confirmed relationship was with on-and-off-again ex Justin Bieber, whom she split from in 2018.
More recently, she found herself at the center of drama rumors when lip-reading fans who watched the 2024 Golden Globes speculated that she was gossiping to Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner not allowing her to take a photo with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
However, a source close to the Calm Down hitmaker shut down the theories. "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," a source told PEOPLE, adding that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them."