Anderson .Paak Caught Holding Hands With Dutch Singer in Mexico Days After Filing for Divorce
Wow! Anderson .Paak moves fast! The singer has already debuted a new lover just days after filing for divorce from his wife of 13 years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anderson was spotted on a romantic stroll in Mexico with Dutch singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu — and he couldn't keep his hands off her.
The 37-year-old was photographed holding hands with the much younger songbird, 24, in Puerto Vallarta over the weekend. Anderson appeared not to have a care in the world as he walked barefoot, staying solely focused on his new lady friend.
The two decided to take their relationship public at Sunset on Sunday.
Wearing light-colored denim and a matching vest with a white tank top, Anderson rocked a straw hat and shades to complete his laid-back look. As for Tapilatu, she flaunted her hourglass shape in a polka-dot dress.
The pair were caught interlocking their fingers for a romantic walk on the beach. Anderson was even on boyfriend duties, taking playful pictures of Tapilatu with her phone to capture the moment.
Anderson looked pretty comfortable with his new gal — though it's unclear how long they've been seeing each other.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
The pictures come as quite a shock, considering Anderson filed for divorce from his wife, Jaylyn Chang (sometimes spelled Jae Lin Chang), last week. The once-happy couple tied the knot in 2010, despite allowing the public to think they wed one year later. As for their date of separation, the singer listed "TBD."
Anderson and Jae's split seems amicable, per the divorce documents obtained by People. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children: Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6.
Anderson also expressed his desire for a visitation schedule for both he and his ex.
When it comes to dividing up their assets and property, it was reported that Anderson and his attorneys are still figuring out who owns what. However, the Grammy winner also demanded that Chang be prohibited from collecting spousal support.
Anderson isn't the only performer in the family. Chang is a gospel singer. The two met at an L.A. music school when Anderson was “homeless [and] couch-surfing."