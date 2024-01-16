Germany Anticipating Vladimir Putin to Start World War III, Explosive Leaked Docs Claim
Shocking leaked documents published in a German publication claim that Europe is anticipating expanded military efforts from Russian President Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned amid fears of it spiraling into a World War III.
It is believed that Putin is waiting for ample time to strike against NATO allies next year, according to newly revealed information from the German Ministry of Defense, including potential scenarios prepared by generals in the German army.
Armed forces are preparing for a "hybrid" Russian attack in Eastern Europe as a precautionary measure more than a year after Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.
The bombshell docs obtained by German newspaper BILD and reported on by the New York Post detailed one scenario that would start this February, with Russia potentially mobilizing an additional 200,000 soldiers before launching a fierce "spring offensive" against Ukrainian armed forces.
German Defense Ministry officials told BILD: "I can tell you that considering different scenarios, even if they are extremely unlikely, are part of everyday military business, especially in training."
Over the summer, it was theorized that Putin might resort to using "severe cyberattacks" while fueling tension among Russian nationals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
If that goes to plan, they pondered over whether Russia could use the outcry as a catalyst to amass soldiers and later move troops and mid-range missiles to Kaliningrad, a Russian territory between Lithuania and Poland, which are both part of NATO.
According to the docs, it is believed that Putin will strive to capitalize on wavering Western support of Ukraine before rallying troops to Belarus and the Baltics by March 2025.
RadarOnline.com should note that Putin and Russian officials have long denied claims they plan to further the conflict past the country's borders.
Putin said during a 2018 annual call-in-question show that World War III would mark the "end of civilization," quoting the late Albert Einstein when asked if "nonstop" sanctions would lead to a global conflict at the time.
"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones," Putin echoed.
"The understanding that a third world war could be the end of civilization should restrain us from taking extreme steps on the international arena that are highly dangerous for modern civilization," he continued. "The threat of mutual destruction has always restrained participants of the international arena, prevented leading military powers from making hasty moves, and compelled participants to respect each other."