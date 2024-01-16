Germany Anticipating Vladimir Putin to Start World War III, Explosive Leaked Docs Claim

Armed forces are preparing for a "hybrid" Russian attack in Eastern Europe as a precautionary measure more than a year after Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.

The bombshell docs obtained by German newspaper BILD and reported on by the New York Post detailed one scenario that would start this February, with Russia potentially mobilizing an additional 200,000 soldiers before launching a fierce "spring offensive" against Ukrainian armed forces.

German Defense Ministry officials told BILD: "I can tell you that considering different scenarios, even if they are extremely unlikely, are part of everyday military business, especially in training."