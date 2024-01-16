Your tip
2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Best and Worst Dressed Stars Show Out for Television's Biggest Night

emmy awards red carpet photos best worst dressed ppp
Source: Fox

A-listers pulled out the stops for the 2024 Emmy Awards. See our best and worst dressed!

By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:54 p.m. ET

The 2024 Emmy Awards are here, drawing in some of the most famous stars from the small screen to celebrate TV's biggest night.

Several A-listers donned their finest for the star-studded event at Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hitting the red carpet in custom gowns and tailored suits.

While some set the bar in the style department at the swanky gathering on Jan. 15, others fell short with their extravagant or understated high-fashion looks.

Tonight, viewers will find out who reigns victorious in several categories including Best Actor/Actress in a Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Talk Show, and Best Reality.

The eagerly anticipated ceremony will be hosted by actor-comedian Anthony Anderson, who is bravely stepping up to the plate after stand-up star Jo Koy faced mixed reviews over his hosting performance during last week's Golden Globes.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. There's going to be criticism," Anderson said ahead of his gig. "No matter if you do great, if you do bad. You can't please everyone."

In honor of the special occasion, RadarOnline.com is breaking down the best and worst dressed at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Scroll through the gallery below to see this year's red carpet photos.

WORST DRESSED:

Aubrey Plaza

The Parks and Recreation star wore Loewe for the event, but the butter yellow boxy style fell flat on the red carpet.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox

Calista Flockhart

The Ally McBeal starlet modeled a Giorgio Armani Privé outfit while posing for photogs, but fans weren't too enthused with its ruffled design.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star opted for a pink Dior dress that many viewers couldn't help but notice was wrinkled.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox

Natasha Lyonne

The Poker Face actress donned a chrome knit dress by Schiaparelli that some felt was a fashion faux pas.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox
BEST DRESSED:

Selena Gomez

The "Single Soon" performer wowed in a sequin-adorned number designed by Oscar de la Renta.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox
Niecy Nash

The Claws starlet was a vision in a figure-hugging custom Greta Constantine design.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox
Jessica Chastain

Going neon! The George and Tammy actress sent pulses racing in a bright green Gucci gown.

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star suitably called her floral Dior design an "art piece."

microsoftteams image
Source: Fox
