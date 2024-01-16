2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Best and Worst Dressed Stars Show Out for Television's Biggest Night

The 2024 Emmy Awards are here, drawing in some of the most famous stars from the small screen to celebrate TV's biggest night.

Several A-listers donned their finest for the star-studded event at Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hitting the red carpet in custom gowns and tailored suits.

While some set the bar in the style department at the swanky gathering on Jan. 15, others fell short with their extravagant or understated high-fashion looks.

Tonight, viewers will find out who reigns victorious in several categories including Best Actor/Actress in a Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Talk Show, and Best Reality.

The eagerly anticipated ceremony will be hosted by actor-comedian Anthony Anderson, who is bravely stepping up to the plate after stand-up star Jo Koy faced mixed reviews over his hosting performance during last week's Golden Globes.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. There's going to be criticism," Anderson said ahead of his gig. "No matter if you do great, if you do bad. You can't please everyone."

In honor of the special occasion, RadarOnline.com is breaking down the best and worst dressed at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

