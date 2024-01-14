Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney Have Differing Opinions on How to Honor Pal Matthew Perry's Legacy: Report
Hollywood legends Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney reportedly have a difference of opinion on how to honor their late friend Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Aniston and Clooney aren't seeing eye to eye on how to best honor Perry's legacy following his untimely death in October at age 54.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry died on October 28 at his home. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub. His death was ruled accidental and "acute effects of Ketamine" was listed as a contributing factor on his autopsy report.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner told us that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" contributed to his death.
The new report claimed the The Morning Show star and Clooney are butting heads over how to best tend to the late Friends star's eternal flame.
"It's a dramatic clash of perspectives as Jennifer remains staunch in her determination to preserve a positive image of Perry," a source told the National Enquirer.
"She wants to emphasize the joy he brought into the world, particularly highlighting that he seemed happy on the day he passed away."
The morning of Perry's death, he played pickleball for several hours, an active hobby that he had reportedly picked up with enthusiasm.
Those closest to Perry said that he had turned a new chapter in life and was enjoying himself free from the shackles of addiction that he struggled with for decades and had worked to overcome, something he focused on in his best-selling memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
Meanwhile, the Ocean's Eleven legend reportedly feels a brutally honest approach would best help others who may connect to Perry's battle with addiction.
"Clooney, known for his candid honesty, believes being truthful about Matthew's challenges — particularly with addiction — could serve as a valuable lesson and help others facing similar battles," the insider said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Aniston and Clooney for comment.
Despite the alleged difference of opinions between Aniston and Clooney on Perry's legacy, the late actor was dedicated to sharing his personal struggles and helping others who battled similar demons.
Years before his death, Perry turned his former Malibu beach mansion into a sober living home for men called the Perry House, which operated until 2015.
In a 2022 interview, Perry acknowledged that while his on-screen accomplishments, particularly his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, would be what fans most remembered him for, he hoped his involvement in helping others with addiction would overshadow his TV character.
"The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it," Perry said. "When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m gonna live the rest of my life proving that."
"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want."