Zac Brown Filed for Divorce After Four Months of Marriage to Protect $50 Million Fortune: Report

Source: MEGA

Sources claim Zac Brown is seeking a divorce to protect his $50 million fortune.

By:

Jan. 14 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Country star Zac Brown is reportedly trying to "minimize" his losses and protect his multi-million dollar fortune by divorcing his second wife Kelly Yazdi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a bombshell report, sources claim that's the reason behind the newlyweds splitting after just four short months of marriage.

zac brown seeks divorce
Source: MEGA

Brown and Yazdi announced their split in late December.

The 45-year-old Chicken Fried singer — who has five children with first wife Shelly — reportedly wants to "minimize the damage" to his $50 million fortune by calling it quits before his second marriage really got a going, a friend told the National Enquirer.

"Zac wants his fortune to go to his kids, not be swallowed up in some divorce drama," the close pal told the outlet. "He figured he would cut out early and minimize the damage."

zac brown divorce wife kelly azdi
Source: @kellyyazdi/instagram

Brown and Yazdi got married in a secret ceremony in late August 2023.

"Kelly is a hard worker but not independently wealthy," the pal explained. "So Zac is looking to make a fairly small lump payment to her and skip the monthly alimony checks, since their marriage was so short."

Brown fell hard for Yazdi, a 32-year-old actress and stuntwoman. The pair got hitched in a secret ceremony on August 31 in Coweta County, Georgia. But by year's end, the country singer revealed they had split up.

zac brown seeks divorce
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Brown was to 'minimize the damage' to his fortune for his children's sake.

"Zac could kick himself for getting into this mess," the pal noted as he detailed the alleged source of Brown's hesitation of committing to Yazdi even before they got married.

"He looked at his life and wondered how much capacity he had to be a husband while also maintaining his music career and being a good dad to his kids," the insider said.

"He didn't have the heart to cancel the wedding. But Kelly soon saw he wasn't really committed and called him out on it — and he admitted he'd made a mistake."

zac brown seeks divorce
Source: MEGA

Brown shares five kids with his first wife Shelly.

Ironically, Brown is set to tour with country icon Kenny Chesney, who was married to actress Renée Zellweger for just 128 days in 2005.

"Zac and Kenny have some commiserating to do." the friend said. "They both had marriages explode in a matter of months."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the newlywed's honeymoon phase came to a screeching halt when Brown announced their split and plans to divorce in late December.

The estranged couple released a joint statement about their separation and impending divorce.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time," the statement read.

