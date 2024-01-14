Caroline Kennedy's Daughter 'Crushed' After Her Restaurant Catches Fire in Latest Family Tragedy: Report

The snake-bitten Kennedy family suffered another tragedy when the popular California restaurant owned by Caroline's daughter, Rose Schlossberg, and her wife, Rory McAuliffe, erupted in flames two days after Christmas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rose, 35, who has had a tense relationship with the staunchly Catholic Kennedy family since her same-sex wedding in 2022, is said to be devastated by the mysterious blaze at her Ojai eatery, Rory's Place, according to insiders.