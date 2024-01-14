Caroline Kennedy's Daughter 'Crushed' After Her Restaurant Catches Fire in Latest Family Tragedy: Report
The snake-bitten Kennedy family suffered another tragedy when the popular California restaurant owned by Caroline's daughter, Rose Schlossberg, and her wife, Rory McAuliffe, erupted in flames two days after Christmas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rose, 35, who has had a tense relationship with the staunchly Catholic Kennedy family since her same-sex wedding in 2022, is said to be devastated by the mysterious blaze at her Ojai eatery, Rory's Place, according to insiders.
"This was a business Rose and Rory shared and a way to prove to her family they were a good couple," a source told the National Enquirer. "Now it's gone."
According to the report, the Ventura County Fire Department said the inferno started in a wall and caused significant damage before firefighters got flames under control 90 minutes later.
The cause of the fire was thought to be electrical, but was still being investigated.
"Rose is in shock and absolutely crushed," a good pal of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' look-alike granddaughter told the outlet.
"She and Rory invested their life savings in it, and the restaurant was wildly successful," the close friend said, adding, "It was listed in California's Michelin Guide."
"Rose even worked there part-time as a server. Now their dreams have gone up in smoke."
Like the Kennedys, Rose's family initially had reservations about the nontraditional marriage. But the insider claims they have been supportive with phone calls, emails, and promises of financial support.
"Her mother and father were planning to fly out to offer whatever help they can," the insider revealed. "So, there's been a silver lining in all of this."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Rose and Rory for comment.
As this outlet reported in May, the Kennedy family was taken aback once again when they learned of Rose and Rory's plans to become parents.
"Rose and Rory are on the lookout for the perfect guy to serve as sperm donor," an insider said, noting that while Caroline was thrilled to become a grandparent, others in her family weren't as happy.
"Many of them are torn because they are devout Catholics." the source continued. "In fact, several of the relatives, including family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, refused to attend Rose's wedding. Now, there are even more family conflicts about bringing a baby into a same-sex marriage."
Regardless of what members of their famous family thought, the insider said the couple was excited to grow their family.
"Their hope is to have a baby boy, which the couple would name John after both Rose's late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and grandfather," the insider said. "Still, some of her stuffier relatives remain uncomfortable with her family dynamic."