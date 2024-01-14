Ain’t No Other Man? 6 Men Christina Aguilera Dated or Had a Rumored Fling With
1998: Enrique Iglesias
Because Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias collaborated on several songs in the past, the pair sparked rumors that they hooked up at one point in their friendship. They never spoke about the potential romance, and fans took it with a grain of salt.
1999: Fred Durst
Fred Durst ignited the rumors when he asked the Genie in a Bottle singer to be his date to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Reports said Aguilera wanted him to become her boyfriend then.
However, they never attended the event together after she turned him down because of her label’s alleged request, per Rolling Stone.
2000: Jorge Santos
Aguilera dated one of her backup dancers, Jorge Santos, for nearly two years.
A decade after their breakup, Santos told the Belfast Telegraph that Aguilera brought up marriage, but he was not ready because he was only 18. He eventually came out as gay.
Meanwhile, Aguilera said her songs Infatuation and Underappreciated were inspired by her ex.
2000s: Carson Daly
Aguilera sparked another dating rumor with Carson Daly long before they worked together on The Voice. Per reports, they had a fling at the beginning of their careers, though they never confirmed it.
2002: Jordan Bratman
In 2002, the Lady Marmalade singer started seeing Jordan Bratman shortly after her split from Daly. They dated for two years before they took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in February 2005.
They tied the knot in November 2005 and welcomed their first and only child, Max, on January 12, 2008.
Aguilera and Bratman’s relationship came to an end when the Dirrty crooner filed for divorce after two years of marriage because things were “unhealthy and unhappy” for both of them.
“When you’re unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer. That’s the last thing I wanted for my son,” she told People.
2010: Matthew Rutler
After her failed relationships, Aguilera found her Prince Charming on the set Burlesque, where Matthew Rutler worked as a production assistant.
They made their 2014 Valentine’s Day special by getting engaged, months before their daughter, Summer Rain, arrived.