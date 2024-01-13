Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Allegedly Boozed It Up at the Start of Their Relationship: Report

The two former GMA anchors opened up about their drinking habits on a recent episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J.

"I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that's what we are doing," said Holmes while explaining their decision to abstain from alcohol. Robach said that her alcohol intake was at 'over 30 drinks a week" before the lifestyle change.

Holmes said there were days when he would be “two drinks in” by lunchtime.

“I didn’t have a job to go to, and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach added. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me.”