Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Allegedly Boozed It Up at the Start of Their Relationship: Report
Former Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' mutual love for alcohol was allegedly an open secret among those who worked with the two lovebirds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They’d have drinks all day after meetings,” a source told Page Six. They also described Holmes as being "well-lubricated" when he would socialize.
Robach and Holmes both said that their level of drinking in 2023 was “an anomaly” after their relationship was revealed and after they were ousted from their morning show gigs.
Robach said it was a difficult period, “That’s embarrassing to me, that’s not what I wish it were.”
The two former GMA anchors opened up about their drinking habits on a recent episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J.
"I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that's what we are doing," said Holmes while explaining their decision to abstain from alcohol. Robach said that her alcohol intake was at 'over 30 drinks a week" before the lifestyle change.
Holmes said there were days when he would be “two drinks in” by lunchtime.
“I didn’t have a job to go to, and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach added. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former GMA hosts spent nearly $3,000 on alcohol last month.
Between the alcohol delivery service Drizly and bar receipts, Robach and Holmes spent $2,869 on booze in December alone. “This doesn’t include, however, the trips we made once in a while to a liquor store,” he admitted.
The couple have decided to go "dry" all of January — a decision Robach credited Holmes for.
Holmes and Robach were fired from Good Morning America three months after their relationship was made public.
The couple, who were both married to other people at the time, caused a stir when it was revealed that they had been having a fling while working for the broadcaster.
An email to staff was sent out, which read, "I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy. After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."