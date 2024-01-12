Boozy Confessions: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spent $3k on Alcohol Last Month Alone

It's Dry January — at least for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are "appalled" by their alcohol consumption. The scorned lovers have vowed to put down the booze for the first month of 2024 after spending a whopping $3k on alcohol last month alone, RadarOnline.com has learned. Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, said they turned to alcohol in 2023 after losing their jobs at ABC when their secret relationship was exposed while they were still married to separate people.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The two came clear about their habit, saying they were "appalled" about their booze consumption.

The couple made the boozy confession on the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J. “I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach explained. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

The former Good Morning America host said she “wasted” or “drunk” every day but was “keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year.” After Robach admitted to consuming “over 30 drinks a week,” Holmes chimed in by saying he could “easily go through 18 drinks” per day.

Article continues below advertisement

Robach and Holmes recalled doing "runs for fun," where they would jog for miles and end at a bar. Holmes also broke down the drinking schedule. He revealed they would often start with a beer after their "runs for fun" while admitting he would be “two drinks in” by lunchtime on those days.

Once lunch rolled around, they would continue the party with at least two more alcoholic beverages — unless they had to run errands. Holmes said he could “easily have a drink in [his] hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, ten at night.” He went on to do the math. “So you do those numbers and that’s a drink an hour for another eight hours — or even less — but that is another eight hours of a drink in hand, plus the four I had during the day,” Holmes stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @officialtjholmes/Instagram Amy and T.J. totaled their bills and discovered they spent $3k on alcohol in December 2023.

Pointing out that “official guidelines say one drink is one beer or a five-ounce glass of wine or one and a half ounces of liquor," Holmes clarified he's not necessarily “pouring 18 drinks." It finally became too much when they started totaling up their booze bill. Between the alcohol delivery service Drizly and bar receipts, Robach and Holmes spent $2,869 on booze in December alone. “This doesn’t include, however, the trips we made once in a while to a liquor store,” he admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @officialtjholmes/Instagram The realization made them vow to give up alcohol for January — a move Robach credits her significant other for.

Upon the realization, the couple decided to go dry all of January — a move Robach credits Holmes for. “I don’t know that I would have felt comfortable or — honestly this may sound crazy — but I don’t know if I would have felt brave enough or courageous enough to say, ‘I am 100 percent going cold turkey this month,’ if you hadn’t said, ‘I’m doing it and we can do it together,'" Robach said.

Powered by RedCircle