Alaska Airlines Passengers Offered 'Inadequate' $1,500 Compensation After Near-Death Experience
Alaska Airlines flight 1282 passengers were offered $1,500 and other perks after a section of the plane ripped away shortly after takeoff last week, RadarOnline.com has learned, a dollar amount one attorney deemed was insufficient.
As part of a compensation package, those aboard the flight were also promised a full refund on their ticket and help booking new travel, passengers reported after receiving an email following the unsettling experience.
"We recognize how extremely distressing this incident must have been and we are grateful to you and our crew for everyone's calm and patience throughout this experience," the message read, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Alaska Airlines vowed to "fully investigate this incident and work with the relevant authorities to understand what happened" to prevent another instance.
Daniel Laurence, a partner at Stritmatter Firm representing Alaska Airlines passengers in a separate case, told the New York Post those travelers could sue for emotional distress over the ordeal.
"As a moral matter, $1,500 per passenger, for what could have been a death experience and might even be described … as a near-death experience, is inadequate," he said.
Laurence is currently representing passengers who sued AA after an off-duty pilot allegedly tried to down a packed October flight during a bad magic mushrooms trip.
More recently, 177 people were onboard flight 1282 when things took a scary turn on Friday night shortly after 5 PM.
Passengers heard a pop and loud bang, later revealed to be the door plug near row 26 flinging off mid-flight as they were nearly 16,000 feet in the air. That missing door plug was found in the backyard of a Portland teacher.
The burst was on the port side, leaving a large hole where some passengers' belongings were sucked through, including a 15-year-old boy's shirt, which was ripped from his body.
"There was chaos for a couple of minutes while everyone grabbed their masks and the people in the row of the missing wall found new seats on the other side of the plane," passenger Kelly Bartlett wrote about her experience.
As for the teenaged boy, Bartlett noted that "he had no shirt on because it had been sucked off when the panel blew."
"He had been sitting in the middle seat of the fated row," she shared via Instagram. "His mom was in the aisle seat, and thankfully, no one was in the window seat."