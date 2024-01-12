Alaska Airlines Passengers Offered 'Inadequate' $1,500 Compensation After Near-Death Experience

"We recognize how extremely distressing this incident must have been and we are grateful to you and our crew for everyone's calm and patience throughout this experience," the message read, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Alaska Airlines vowed to "fully investigate this incident and work with the relevant authorities to understand what happened" to prevent another instance.

Daniel Laurence, a partner at Stritmatter Firm representing Alaska Airlines passengers in a separate case, told the New York Post those travelers could sue for emotional distress over the ordeal.