Donald Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Sammy the Bull for Calling Him 'A Legitimate Guy' and 'Incorruptible'
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, January 13, to thank infamous gangster Sammy the Bull for calling him "a legitimate guy" during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with VladTV, Sammy the Bull was asked whether he tried to "press up on Trump." The 78-year-old former mobster confirmed that the former president had FBI agents around him all the time.
"I tried a couple times to press him and make arraignments where I could work with him ... and I did that with other big contractors, I had the power of the unions, I could do all kinds of little things, but I couldn't get to him," he told the interviewer. "He wouldn't bite."
"He didn't want to do anything like that," Sammy the Bull continued. "And there were layers of people in the middle. One of my guys said, 'We'll go up to the office,' I said, 'everyone around him is an FBI agent. We'll go up to the office, we'll get cuffed, and we'll go right to prison.'"
"So forget about Trump. He's a legitimate guy, he don't wanna do it, forget about Trump."
When Trump shared the interview clip, he took a jab at those involved in his New York fraud case, writing, "Thank you to Sammy the Bull. I hope Judges [Arthur] Engoron & [Lewis] Kaplan see this. We need fairness, strength and honesty in our New York Courts. We don’t have it now!"
Trump's legal team and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James recently delivered closing arguments in a case accusing him of inflating his net worth to scam banks into approving business loans.
James is seeking nearly $370 million and a lifetime ban on Trump from the state's real estate industry.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has gone on to claim that every case against him is a politically motivated "witch hunt."