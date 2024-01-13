Donald Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Sammy the Bull for Calling Him 'A Legitimate Guy' and 'Incorruptible'

In an interview with VladTV, Sammy the Bull was asked whether he tried to "press up on Trump." The 78-year-old former mobster confirmed that the former president had FBI agents around him all the time.

"I tried a couple times to press him and make arraignments where I could work with him ... and I did that with other big contractors, I had the power of the unions, I could do all kinds of little things, but I couldn't get to him," he told the interviewer. "He wouldn't bite."