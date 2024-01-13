Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Sammy the Bull for Calling Him 'A Legitimate Guy' and 'Incorruptible'

donald trump judge arthur engoron attacks truth social closing arguments million i did nothing wrong
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 13 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, January 13, to thank infamous gangster Sammy the Bull for calling him "a legitimate guy" during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump court pp
Source: mega

Donald Trump thanked Sammy the Bull for calling him 'a legitimate guy.'

In an interview with VladTV, Sammy the Bull was asked whether he tried to "press up on Trump." The 78-year-old former mobster confirmed that the former president had FBI agents around him all the time.

"I tried a couple times to press him and make arraignments where I could work with him ... and I did that with other big contractors, I had the power of the unions, I could do all kinds of little things, but I couldn't get to him," he told the interviewer. "He wouldn't bite."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump judge arthur engoron attacks truth social closing arguments million i did nothing wrong
Source: MEGA

Trump's mugshot taken in his Georgia criminal case.

"He didn't want to do anything like that," Sammy the Bull continued. "And there were layers of people in the middle. One of my guys said, 'We'll go up to the office,' I said, 'everyone around him is an FBI agent. We'll go up to the office, we'll get cuffed, and we'll go right to prison.'"

"So forget about Trump. He's a legitimate guy, he don't wanna do it, forget about Trump."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump lashes out e jean carroll second defamation trial
Source: MEGA

Sammy the Bull: 'He didn't want to do anything like that.'

When Trump shared the interview clip, he took a jab at those involved in his New York fraud case, writing, "Thank you to Sammy the Bull. I hope Judges [Arthur] Engoron & [Lewis] Kaplan see this. We need fairness, strength and honesty in our New York Courts. We don’t have it now!"

Trump's legal team and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James recently delivered closing arguments in a case accusing him of inflating his net worth to scam banks into approving business loans.

James is seeking nearly $370 million and a lifetime ban on Trump from the state's real estate industry.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.

If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison.

Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has gone on to claim that every case against him is a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.