'Absurd': Bill O'Reilly Furious After Florida School District Pulls Two of His Book Under Law He Supported

Escambia County School District has temporarily removed over 1,000 books from its shelves due to the titles allegedly containing "pornography or obscene depictions of sexual conduct." Two of the books removed were O'Rielly's Killing Jesus: A History and Killing Reagan: The Violent Assault That Changed a Presidency.

The bans were made based on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2022 law HB 1069, which restricts access to materials containing "sexual conduct" in Florida classrooms.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen some books in some of these libraries, I mean you’re talking about kids in middle school, some of the stuff that has ended up there is incredibly, incredibly disturbing stuff,” DeSantis said at the time.