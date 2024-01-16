Home > Politics > Roger Stone Exclusive Details Capitol Police Launch Investigation Into Roger Stone Over Alleged Assassination Remarks: Report Source: MEGA The Capitol Police have launched an investigation into Roger Stone after he allegedly called for the assassination of two members of Congress. By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 16 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

The Capitol Police have launched an investigation into Roger Stone after he allegedly called for the assassination of two members of Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned. This latest development comes days after a 2020 audio recording surfaced that appeared to capture Stone calling for the assassinations of Democrat House Reps. Jerry Nadler and Eric Swalwell.

According to Mediaite, the recording was made shortly before the 2020 presidential election and captured an exchange between Stone and a retired NYPD officer named Sal Greco. “It’s time to do it,” Stone told Greco during one portion of the alleged recording. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it.”

“It’s either Swalwell or Nadler has to die before the election,” Stone continued. “They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this s--- anymore.” The Capitol Police reportedly launched an investigation shortly after the recording surfaced last week to determine whether the audio was authentic and whether the assassination remarks made on the alleged recording posed a threat to members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Democrat House Rep. Swalwell – who was named on the recording alongside Congressman Nadler – called on both the Capitol Police and his fellow congressional lawmakers to take Stone’s alleged assassination threats seriously. “The Roger Stone assassination plot recording may seem like the ravings of a wannabe gangster,” Swalwell said in a statement to Mediaite on Tuesday. “It’s not.”

“This is what Trump and his real-life thugs do: they try to intimidate opponents and will always choose violence over voting,” he continued. “Because I’m one of Trump’s loudest critics, Stone put a hit out on me.” “This threat, and other threats of violence by Trump and his supporters, must be taken seriously by not only law enforcement but also by my colleagues,” Swalwell charged. “Both parties, not just Democrats, must condemn this violence.”

"Unity will always be the best antidote against further violence," Swalwell concluded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stone is a pro-Trump political operative who served as an unofficial advisor to the ex-president during Trump’s sole term in the White House. Stone was convicted of federal crimes in connection to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but Stone’s sentence was ultimately commuted by Trump just days before it was set to begin.

The recent audio recording was captured shortly after Swalwell, Nadler, and the House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation into why Stone’s prison sentence was commuted by Trump. Meanwhile, Stone has denied the authenticity of the audio recording. He called the recording a “poorly fabricated AI-generated fraud."

“I am confident that any honest investigation will demonstrate that the audios are not real," Stone said in a statement.

“Two different forensic examinations of the audio in which it is alleged that I made threats against Democratic members of Congress demonstrate that it is an AI generated fraud, and I specifically deny having said anything of the kind," Stone said in a statement to RadarOnline.com. "I have posted the results of both of these examinations on my profile at X," he continued. "Even Mediaite admits that their audio is 'lightly edited' [but] what exactly does that mean?” “I am confident that any honest investigation will demonstrate that the audios are not real," Stone added alongside a piece of alleged evidence proving that the assassination recording was generated by AI.

