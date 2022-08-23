Shocking Claims ‘Half Dead’ Congressman Jerry Nadler ‘Lost Consciousness’ On Campaign Trial
Rep. Jerry Nadler allegedly “lost consciousness” while campaigning against fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney as the two fight to stay in Congress following a newly redistricted congressional map, Radar has learned.
The shocking claims came as Nadler and Maloney face off in the closing days of a campaign forced upon the two after their respective districts – the Upper West and East sides of Manhattan – were combined into one district.
Although the two New York Democratic representatives are longtime colleagues, their battle to stay in Congress has led to some harsh comments – particularly by Maloney who has also claimed Nadler is “half dead” and “senile,” although both candidates are in their mid-70s.
According to CNN, Maloney has also allegedly suggested the 75-year-old congressman won’t be in well enough physical and mental shape to complete another term should the election be called in his favor Tuesday night.
Others associated with Maloney’s campaign have claimed Nadler “lost consciousness” during a campaign stop in Manhattan last week. Nadler’s team rebuked the rumor and claimed he actually “tripped on a subway grate.”
Maloney has also pushed voters in the new district to read one particular New York Post article calling Nadler “senile” and questioning his mental faculties – although the 76-year-old congresswoman refused to comment further about her many contentious claims against Nadler.
"It's obviously not true that I'm half dead, it's obviously not true that I'm senile," Nadler responded to Maloney’s remarks against him. "But I'm not going to comment on other campaigns. Let them flail away."
Nadler added, "Of course it's disappointing, but people do a lot of things in campaigns."
Despite Maloney’s claims that Nadler is “half dead,” “senile,” and allegedly “lost consciousness” last week, Nadler and those associated with his campaign have fired back at his colleague-turned-campaign rival and suggested she is not all there either.
In private, both Nadler and his team have reportedly brought up Maloney’s history of “odd remarks and demeanor,” which included comments like Maloney is “kooky” and “not entirely sober.”