Elon Musk and Grimes Custody Battle Sealed By Texas Judge After Billionaire Revealed Alleged Security Threats

The Tesla founder and Grimes [real name: Claire Boucher] have been battling over where their children, ages 3 to 4 months, should live.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the past couple of months, the custody battle has heated up.

In a recent motion, the oft-opinionated Space X founder claimed he was concerned for his life and the lives of his brood of 11 children because the legal battle revealed too much information about his private life.

Musk, 52, complained Grimes was demanding a slew of invasive discovery documents and the court papers could be used by various nefarious figures who may want him dead.

Musk said he "faces an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors,” he argued in a December 4, 2023 motion to seal the case.