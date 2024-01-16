Elon Musk and Grimes Custody Battle Sealed By Texas Judge After Billionaire Revealed Alleged Security Threats
The vicious custody court battles involving tech billionaire Elon Musk and his ex Grimes have both been sealed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The exes are fighting in both Texas and California — and the judges presiding over the case agreed to seal the court record. “The entire record is sealed, and we are unable to furnish you a copy,” Samuel Ortega, the administrative coordinator for the Travis County District Clerk Civil Division noted in an email to RadarOnline.com.
The Tesla founder and Grimes [real name: Claire Boucher] have been battling over where their children, ages 3 to 4 months, should live.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the past couple of months, the custody battle has heated up.
In a recent motion, the oft-opinionated Space X founder claimed he was concerned for his life and the lives of his brood of 11 children because the legal battle revealed too much information about his private life.
Musk, 52, complained Grimes was demanding a slew of invasive discovery documents and the court papers could be used by various nefarious figures who may want him dead.
Musk said he "faces an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors,” he argued in a December 4, 2023 motion to seal the case.
“There have also been prior incidents of stalking. For this reason, [Musk] has an on-body protection detail to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of [Musk] and his family. There is a staff of multiple bodyguards who are assigned shifts to protect [Musk] and his family.
“The information which will be filed in this case could jeopardize [Musk] and his children's safety if made available to the public.”
The legal scrum erupted in September when Musk filed a claim in Texas one month after Grimes bolted to California where she has remained their two youngest children.
Grimes claimed Musk had allegedly taken their oldest child to Texas without her consent, according to court documents. Grimes filed her own petition in San Francisco claiming the children and their nannies reside mostly on the West Coast.
That case was also sealed, a clerk for the San Francisco clerk's office told RadarOnline.com.