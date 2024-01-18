'She's a Killer': Donald Trump Reportedly Eyeing GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik as Possible 2024 VP Running Mate
Donald Trump is allegedly eyeing GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik as a possible running mate for the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come as the GOP primaries continue to heat up, sources close to the 45th president said that Trump was “looking more closely” at Stefanik as a potential running mate come November.
According to NBC News, the Trump-Stefanik ticket rumors first gained momentum in December at a VIP dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump and his allies reportedly celebrated Stefanik during the dinner – particularly because she made headlines days earlier after confronting three university presidents during a congressional hearing about the rising threat of antisemitism on college campuses across the country.
“She’s a killer,” Trump reportedly said of the 39-year-old House GOP Conference chairwoman.
Other insiders close to Trump touted Stefanik as a potential vice president pick – including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.
“Stefanik is at the top,” Bannon recently said, according to NBC News. “Stefanik brings, obviously, incredible talents at many levels, from the House, and knowing how to defend President Trump and the MAGA movement.”
“And most importantly, she knows how to play what I call the unforgiving moment, when you have to make that decision to go all in,” he added. “So, she’s clearly a huge talent.”
Trump himself spoke highly of Stefanik as far back as the spring of 2022. Although Stefanik began her political career as a moderate who worked for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, she became one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters following his White House win in 2016.
“She’s come a long way, and now she’s really, really with us,” Trump reportedly said during a lunch in the spring of 2022. “She was kind of with us before, but she’s really with us now.”
The New York House Rep. initially refused to say whether she would accept the position as Trump’s 2024 running mate if offered the role.
“I’m not going to get into any of my conversations with President Trump,” she said this week when asked about the vice president rumors. “I’m honored to call him a friend.”
“I’m proud to be the first member of Congress to have endorsed his re-election, and he had a huge win in Iowa,” Stefanik continued. “So we’re very excited about that.”
But the GOP congresswoman also did not rule the possibility of a Trump-Stefanik ticket out during another recent interview with Meet the Press.
“Well, I, of course, would be honored to serve in any capacity in a Trump administration,” she admitted.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Stefanik is the latest person to be rumored as Trump’s possible 2024 vice president pick.
Sources close to the 45th president’s 2024 campaign previously claimed that Melania Trump was pushing her husband to pick former Fox News star Tucker Carlson as his running mate.
Other insiders suggested that Trump was eyeing GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley as another possible vice president choice.
Trump is expected to announce his vice president pick when – and if – he officially wins the 2024 GOP primary nomination later this year.