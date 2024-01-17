Bill O'Reilly Says Ron DeSantis Should Call It a Day After Trump's Landslide Victory in Iowa Caucuses
Outspoken political commentator Bill O'Reilly didn't mince words while reacting to former president Donald Trump dominating the Iowa caucuses, claiming Florida governor Ron DeSantis is "probably the worst campaigner since Herbert Hoover."
DeSantis came in a distant second after Trump, who crossed the 50 percent threshold for a substantial lead despite extreme cold and snow blanketing the Hawkeye state just before Republican voters turned out.
Trailing not far behind DeSantis was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who came in at a close third.
O'Reilly said there was "never any doubt" in his mind that Trump would come out a frontrunner as the former president has many devoted MAGA supporters in Iowa.
The former Fox News host spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo and reasoned that DeSantis "had a shot" in the state, but will likely run out of steam in his bid for the oval office.
"He's a terrible campaigner! Just awful! He's stiff, he doesn't look like he cares about the folks, he can't get his message across without repeating himself 15 times. He's boring!" the author declared, claiming DeSantis doesn't stand a chance against Trump.
"In this day and age, you can't be boring, and he is! So he's through! He can go to South Carolina, he can go to Guam, he can go anywhere he wants. He's not beating Trump."
O'Reilly predicted that Haley will be around, praising her as a "good campaigner" with a "good message," noting that she probably is aware of the challenges ahead.
His commentary came amid word that ABC News scrubbed a planned debate in New Hampshire leading up to the primary on Jan. 23 after Haley said Tuesday that she would only take the stage if Trump or President Biden were there.
The second debate to be hosted by CNN appears to still be on schedule.
DeSantis sounded off via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed that Haley "is afraid to debate because she doesn't want to answer the tough questions" before alleging "the reality is that she is not running for the nomination, she's running to be Trump's VP."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I won't snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments," DeSantis vowed. "I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week."