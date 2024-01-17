Bill O'Reilly Says Ron DeSantis Should Call It a Day After Trump's Landslide Victory in Iowa Caucuses

Trailing not far behind DeSantis was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who came in at a close third.

O'Reilly said there was "never any doubt" in his mind that Trump would come out a frontrunner as the former president has many devoted MAGA supporters in Iowa.

The former Fox News host spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo and reasoned that DeSantis "had a shot" in the state, but will likely run out of steam in his bid for the oval office.