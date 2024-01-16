Your tip
CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip Sound Off on Trump Signaling 'Inevitability'

CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip sounded off about Trump's victory speech on Monday night.

Jan. 16 2024

CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip suggested that former president Donald Trump may be overly confident after he won the Iowa caucuses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Collins said she believed his victory speech was uncharacteristically cordial partly "because he has not had a win like that in so long," noting that he has been dealing with criminal charges, civil suits, and trials.

"We're going to come together. It's going to happen soon," Trump said at the Iowa Events Center on Monday night before recognizing the other 2024 Republican hopefuls, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who suspended his campaign and has since endorsed Trump.

Trump is known to bash his political rivals; however, this time, he said both DeSantis and Haley "actually did very well" and praised Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job."

"They're very smart people, very capable people," Trump added before thanking his wife, Melania Trump.

While covering the caucuses and his speech, Collins said that Trump's rhetoric "shows how confident he feels coming off of this win. I mean, I haven't heard Donald Trump give a speech like that probably in eight years."

She went on to point out that the embattled GOP frontrunner has often called his rival "Ron DeSantimonious," but not in this speech.

"I also think this is a speech that he's giving after he has not had any wins in several years," Collins continued. "I mean, he lost the 2020 election. He's facing 91 criminal counts. He's going to be in a New York courtroom tomorrow for a trial where a jury will determine how much he owes the columnist, E. Jean Carroll, for defaming her."

Donald Trump
"This is the kind of speech you would expect to hear from a candidate after Super Tuesday. If they've won, you know, five or six states and they're rolling to the nomination, this is the very first contest," Phillip explained.

Phillip said that Trump is already projecting an inevitability that he will win as the Republican presidential race moves to New Hampshire, where Haley vowed her campaign will be even stronger as DeSantis strives to gain more ground.

"He, just two days ago was attacking Vivek Ramaswamy," Phillip reasoned about his change of tune. "Tonight, he was praising him, he was using Ron DeSantis' actual name."

"I mean, he's sending a signal to his party, this thing is over, and he wants them to get on board. We'll see what happens."

