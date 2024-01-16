CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip Sound Off on Trump Signaling 'Inevitability'

"We're going to come together. It's going to happen soon," Trump said at the Iowa Events Center on Monday night before recognizing the other 2024 Republican hopefuls, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who suspended his campaign and has since endorsed Trump.

Trump is known to bash his political rivals; however, this time, he said both DeSantis and Haley "actually did very well" and praised Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job."

"They're very smart people, very capable people," Trump added before thanking his wife, Melania Trump.