Nikki Haley Insists That America Has 'Never Been a Racist Country' After Civil War Remark Backlash
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley insisted that America has "never been a racist country" during a video call following her third-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Haley made the declaration while responding to remarks made by MSNBC host Joy Reid, who linked the former UN Ambassador's lower numbers to racism within the GOP.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Haley said she did not agree with Reid's interpretation of the results.
"It's the elephant in the room. She's still a brown lady that's got to try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant, and which accepts the notion you can say immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country," Reid said of Haley while addressing the controversial comments made by former president Donald Trump.
Reid predicted that Haley doesn't have a chance after Trump cemented his frontrunner status, adding, "I don't see how she becomes the nominee of that party with Donald Trump still around. I can't picture it happening. Maybe it could happen."
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Haley — who describes herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — explained why she doesn't agree with Reid.
"First of all, I mean, Joy Reid lives in a different America than I do," she began. "I mean, yes, I'm a brown girl that grew up in a small rural town in South Carolina who became the first female, minority governor in history, who became a UN Ambassador, and who is now running for president. If that's not the American dream, I don't know what is."
Kilmeade then asked if Haley is involved in a racist party, to which she firmly replied, "No."
"We're not a racist country, Brian. We've never been a racist country. Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can."
"I know I faced racism when I was growing up, but I can tell you today is a lot better than it was then," she continued, noting there has been enough division in America and the goal is to uplift people rather than divide over race, gender, or party.
Haley previously faced controversy for answering a question on what the Civil War was about without ever mentioning slavery during a New Hampshire town hall.
"Of course, the Civil War was about slavery. We know that," she later clarified to CNN. "That's unquestioned, always the case. We know the Civil War was about slavery. But it was also more than that. It was about the freedoms of every individual."
"It was about the role of government. For 80 years, America had the decision and the moral question of whether slavery was a good thing," Haley continued. "And whether government, economically, culturally, any other reasons, had a role to play in that. But by the grace of God, we did the right thing, and slavery is no more."