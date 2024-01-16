Nikki Haley Insists That America Has 'Never Been a Racist Country' After Civil War Remark Backlash

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Haley said she did not agree with Reid's interpretation of the results.

"It's the elephant in the room. She's still a brown lady that's got to try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant, and which accepts the notion you can say immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country," Reid said of Haley while addressing the controversial comments made by former president Donald Trump.

Reid predicted that Haley doesn't have a chance after Trump cemented his frontrunner status, adding, "I don't see how she becomes the nominee of that party with Donald Trump still around. I can't picture it happening. Maybe it could happen."