MSNBC Hosts Claim Nikki Haley Can't Win GOP Primary Because Republican Voters Believe She 'Has Poisoned Blood' as a Child of Immigrants
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell recently claimed that candidate Nikki Haley cannot win the GOP primary because Republican voters believe she “has poisoned blood” as a child of immigrants, RadarOnline.com has learned.
O’Donnell’s surprising remarks came on Monday night shortly after Haley placed third in the Iowa caucuses behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.
The MSNBC panel was discussing Trump’s impressive performance in Iowa even though the embattled ex-president was “basically running a campaign in the courtroom” as he continues to battle the myriad of criminal charges against him.
O’Donnell then alluded to Trump’s recent and controversial claim that “immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country” before connecting that idea to Haley’s poor performance among Iowa voters.
“The worst thing we’ve learned about the Republican primary electorate is not yet in these entrance poll questions tonight,” O’Donnell said on Monday night. “The CBS poll shows that 81% of Republican primary voters and caucus participants agree with Donald Trump that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country.”
“That means that 81% of the Republican primary electorate believe Nikki Haley has poisoned blood and is poisoning the blood of the United States,” he continued. “That as a roadblock for Nikki Haley is impossible.”
O’Donnell went on to argue that it would be “impossible” for Haley to convert Trump voters to her side because the 81% that believe immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the country “cannot be converted.”
“But it also shows you what you’re up against in any kind of campaign against voters like that, the convertibility of voters like that to anything other than the Trump view of the world is impossible,” the MSNBC host said.
“There’s no campaign ad, there’s no speech you can make,” he continued. “There’s no Republican who Chris Christie might be able to convince some of them. Not them. Not any of the 81%. Not one of them can be converted.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O’Donnell’s comments about immigrants “poisoning the blood of the country” were direct references to a series of remarks Trump made back in December.
- 'Fox & Friends' Star Steve Doocy Shut Down By Cohosts After Suggesting Nikki Haley Run Independent Against Trump
- Donald Trump Once Again Claims Immigrants Are 'Destroying the Blood' of America
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming Immigrants From Africa and Asia Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of United States
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said in New Hampshire last month. “Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they are coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
“They're pouring into our country, nobody's even looking at them,” Trump said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The former president went on to repeat the claim several times before the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.
Trump also recently targeted Haley and suggested that she was not eligible to run for president because her parents are Indian immigrants.
“In [Nikki Haley’s] situation, reports indicate that her parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of her birth in 1972,” read an article shared by Trump on Truth Social earlier this month. “This disqualifies Haley from presidential or vice-presidential candidacy under the 12th Amendment.”
While Trump picked up 20 delegates in Iowa on Monday night after receiving 51% of the vote, Haley only picked up seven delegates with 19.1% of the vote, according to the caucus results. DeSantis placed second and garnered eight delegates with 21.2% of the Iowa vote.