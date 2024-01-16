Melania Trump Becoming Reclusive, Too Overwhelmed by Mother's Death to Make Public Appearances: Report
Grieving Melania Trump has reportedly become a near-total recluse since the death of her beloved mother, Amalija Knavs, who died on January 9 at age 78, according to sources close to the former first lady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melania announced her mother's death in an emotional post on X, in which she wrote, "My mother was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth and dignity. We will miss her beyond measure."
Sources reportedly say the tragedy has left an already cloistered Melania too overwhelmed to deal with the rigors of public appearances as her husband, Donald Trump, 77, continues his campaign for president while battling multiple criminal indictments.
"Melania has been dealing with her mom's illness for a while, so the last thing she wants to do is show up for photo ops," a source told the National Enquirer.
Insiders previously alleged Melania's marriage to the ex-president has evolved into a passionless business arrangement in the wake of his mounting legal woes and new revelations about his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.
"She practically had her bags packed last year, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay through the campaign," an insider revealed.
That said, her self-absorbed husband has shown an uncharacteristic degree of empathy for Melania's heartache throughout her mother's illness, spies dished.
"Donald's been surprisingly supportive of Melania," the first source noted. "It's actually brought out his more human side and has led him to comfort her."
"They're closer than they've been for years," the mole added. "At least for now."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Office of Donald Trump for comment.
Since her husband's legal troubles, Melania started to pull away from public view. Most recently, she was noticeably absent from the family's Christmas card, but sources explained she was not included in the photo because she was tending to her late mother.
Rather than attend a Christmas party, where the card's photo was taken, Melania spent that time at her mother's bedside.
"Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," an insider told Fox News. "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."
Melania's absence, though understandable, was particularly highlighted due to reporting at the time that claimed she had reached a deal with Donald and would subsequently increase her public appearances to support his presidential campaign.
"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," a tipster said. "She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."