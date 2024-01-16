Melania Trump Becoming Reclusive, Too Overwhelmed by Mother's Death to Make Public Appearances: Report

Sources reportedly say the tragedy has left an already cloistered Melania too overwhelmed to deal with the rigors of public appearances as her husband, Donald Trump, 77, continues his campaign for president while battling multiple criminal indictments.

"Melania has been dealing with her mom's illness for a while, so the last thing she wants to do is show up for photo ops," a source told the National Enquirer.

Insiders previously alleged Melania's marriage to the ex-president has evolved into a passionless business arrangement in the wake of his mounting legal woes and new revelations about his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.