Melania Trump Reaches Deal With Donald to Step Up Public Appearances Ahead of 2024 Election: Report

Insiders said the Trumps are confident he will win the upcoming election in spite of his four ongoing criminal cases and challenge from the Colorado Supreme Court.

This time around, Melania is "feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband's representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral," sources told Page Six, according to their new report.

"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," they said. "She feels better prepared for her potential role" now that her son with Trump, Barron, is 17, and she has more time to devote.