Melania Trump Reaches Deal With Donald to Step Up Public Appearances Ahead of 2024 Election: Report
Melania Trump is ready to step into the spotlight with greater reason if there is a second Trump presidency, insiders at Mar-a-Lago said, claiming she privately agreed with Donald that she will do more "top-tier diplomatic appearances" in 2024.
Sources said her attendance at Rosalynn Carter's funeral to pay her respects marked the first of many events she is prepared to partake in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the Trumps are confident he will win the upcoming election in spite of his four ongoing criminal cases and challenge from the Colorado Supreme Court.
This time around, Melania is "feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband's representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral," sources told Page Six, according to their new report.
"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," they said. "She feels better prepared for her potential role" now that her son with Trump, Barron, is 17, and she has more time to devote.
Melania is claimed to be open to more meet and greets after showing up at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach for a Patriot Awards ceremony, per the report. "[She and Donald] were both in great moods," spilled a tipster. "The immediate family including Melania is solidly behind the former president."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Melania may not be the only woman in his life who is considering taking on a possible bigger role in 2024.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tension Brews Between Trump's Daughters as Dad's Legal Woes Escalate: 'Ivanka Underestimated Tiffany'
- Donald Trump At War With Melania Over Son Barron Ultimatum: Ex-President Believes ‘It’s Time for his Son to … get Involved in his Public Life’
- Melania Trump Has 'Zero Desire' To Be First Lady Fueling Divorce Rumors As Donald Trump Drops Save America Ad
"[His daughter] Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," a knowledgeable insider alleged of Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples this June.
Ivanka, who was a White House adviser during her father's administration, had announced she wouldn't be involved with his third presidential campaign back in 2022, noting she was grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka shared in a statement. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."