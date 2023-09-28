Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Agreement Before Donald's 2024 Primary and Indictments: Report
Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump before he could potentially serve a second term in the White House if the 2024 election goes his way, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source told Page Six that, over the last year, the 53-year-old former model "have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump."
"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement," the source told the outlet before clarifying that it's not because the former first lady plans to leave the presidential hopeful anytime soon.
"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, [Barron Trump]."
A second source told the outlet, "I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there's a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain."
"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered," the insider added.
Donald could have to fork over $250 million in a civil case issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, as well as the order from a judge to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for a defamation case against the billionaire businessman.
The GOP leader pled not guilty, denying all wrongdoing, and is currently appealing the liable ruling from the jury.
- 'She Took Advantage of The Situation': Donald Trump's Wife Melania Threatened to Renegotiate Prenup Amid Husband's Sexual Abuse Battle
- Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
- Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
"Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgments," the first source explained. The renegotiated prenup is mainly just to secure "a more solid future" for both Melania and their son should the former first couple ever call it quits.
"It's not that she threatened to leave him," the source clarified. "It's definitely the underlying idea."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources told us that Donald allegedly agreed to Melania's demands in order to save his 2024 bid to return to the White House, as well as avoid a $2.2 billion divorce.
According to our source, the Slovenian-American former model and businesswoman asked to increase her monthly allowance and bolster the inheritance of their 17-year-old son, Barron, in exchange for her assistance on the campaign trail.
"This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation," one source explained. "Let's just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald — and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her."