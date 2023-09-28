Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Agreement Before Donald's 2024 Primary and Indictments: Report

A source told Page Six that, over the last year, the 53-year-old former model "have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump."

"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement," the source told the outlet before clarifying that it's not because the former first lady plans to leave the presidential hopeful anytime soon.

"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, [Barron Trump]."