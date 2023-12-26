Your tip
Dolly Parton Calls Cancer-Stricken Fan After He Reveals Wish to Meet Superstar

Source: MEGA; @LeGrandGold/YouTube

Dolly Parton helped a dying fan cross off a bucket list item.

Dec. 26 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

National treasure Dolly Parton helped make the holiday season extra special for one cancer-stricken fan.

LeGrand “LG” Gold, of Orem, Utah, was recently given heartbreaking news about his health, but thanks to the iconic singer, the Dolly super fan was able to cross off a very special bucket list item, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

Parton surprised a fan dying of cancer with a special call before Christmas.

For the past two years, Gold has been battling colon cancer. Three weeks ago, his doctors informed him of a devastating update on his fight.

"The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore," Gold told local news KSLTV.

"They just sent me home and said be with your family."

Source: @LeGrandGold/YouTube

Gold received a personal serenade from Parton.

Gold recalled writing down a bucket list of 10 things he wanted to accomplish before he died.

"One of them was ‘meet Dolly Parton,'" Gold said. "I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen."

Unbeknownst to him, Parton was pulling strings to make sure his dying wish came true.

Source: @LeGrandGold/YouTube

Parton told Gold she 'wanted to thank' him for being a devoted fan.

Dolly Parton

On Friday morning, Gold's phone rang. The Tennessee native recognized the unknown number's area code from his home state. Upon answering, he quickly realized the familiar voice on the other end.

"Well, I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted," Parton said as Gold laid stunned in bed.

"Hey LG, it’s Dolly B. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that."

Source: MEGA

Gold said Parton's phone call was 'really cool' and made him feel 'immortal.'

The Jolene singer even joked with Gold, who is a lawyer, that she "should've had him on her team" all these years. After chatting, Parton told her fan that she always hoped her music would bring joy to others and she wanted to do what she could to help brighten his day.

"Just know that I will always love you," Parton told Gold before she started belting out a few of her greatest hits.

Parton continued to serenade the super fan with her classics.

"She sang me a song, put my name in the song," Gold recalled. "I feel like I’m immortal now."

Gold said he still had a few items left on his bucket list and while he wasn't sure if he would complete them, he was beyond appreciative that Parton gave the ultimate gift: a little bit of her time.

"It was really cool," Gold said of Parton's act of kindness. "It made me feel good."

