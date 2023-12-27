REVEALED: Melania Missing From Trump Family Christmas Card Due to Her Attending to Sick Mother

While Melania's absence from the Christmas card may have raised eyebrows, it is not entirely unexpected.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Melania would be increasing her public appearances to support her husband's bid for re-election in 2024.

Insiders said that Donald is so confident in his chances of becoming president again that he has reached an agreement with Melania for her to take on more top-tier diplomatic appearances in the coming years.

"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," said a source. "She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."