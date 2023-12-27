REVEALED: Melania Missing From Trump Family Christmas Card Due to Her Attending to Sick Mother
Former President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, was noticeably absent from her family's Christmas card this year — but sources explained it was due to her helping her ailing mother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, has been very sick, and Melania chose to stay by her side instead of attending the party where the photo for the card was taken.
"Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," the source told Fox News. "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."
Melania's absence from the Christmas card was first noticed when Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared the image on her Instagram story.
The picture, taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, features Don Jr., Donald Sr., Kimberly, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, and Michael Boulos.
While Melania's absence from the Christmas card may have raised eyebrows, it is not entirely unexpected.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Melania would be increasing her public appearances to support her husband's bid for re-election in 2024.
Insiders said that Donald is so confident in his chances of becoming president again that he has reached an agreement with Melania for her to take on more top-tier diplomatic appearances in the coming years.
"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," said a source. "She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania recently appeared at Rosalynn Carter's funeral and at a citizens' naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.
Carter's funeral was attended by nearly every living former president and former first lady, with the exception of Donald, who was busy out on the campaign trail and dealing with the several legal cases levied against him.
Melania has stood by her husband, defending him as he currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
If convicted of every charge, he could face up to 300 years behind bars.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing, and while some believe these investigations are necessary for accountability, others see them as politically motivated "witch hunt."