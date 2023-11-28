Frail-Looking Jimmy Carter, 99, Reemerges From Hospice Care in Wheelchair for Wife Rosalynn's Funeral
Jimmy Carter was back in the public eye, sitting in the front row for his wife Rosalynn's funeral. The 99-year-old former president looked frail and like a shadow of his former self, unable to move in his wheelchair after 10 months in hospice care.
Rosalynn died on November 19. She was 96 years old.
The former first lady's service was held Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Many wondered if Jimmy would attend her funeral considering his health state.
The two were high school sweethearts and married for 77 years before she peacefully passed away at home.
Jimmy mustered the strength to honor his life-long love for one final goodbye. Watching the service from his reclined wheelchair, the ex-president sat with his legs lifted and was covered with a blanket that adorned a photo of Rosalynn's face. Their four children sat beside him, with Chip, 73, and Amy, 56, holding his hand as the funeral took place.
Jimmy and Rosalynn's other two kids — Jeff and Jack — sat close by their father, according to Fox 5. The turnout was huge for her funeral, with President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and every living U.S. first lady: Dr. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush by Jimmy's side.
The children shared loving memories of their mother during the service.
Chip called Rosalynn "the glue that held our family together through the ups and downs and thicks and thins of our family's politics."
"As individuals, she believed in us and took care of us," he said, saying that Rosalynn was "influential in getting me into rehab for my drug and alcohol addiction. She saved my life."
The former commander-in-chief has allegedly had a hard time letting her go, staying at The Carter Center on Monday night, just steps from where his wife of several decades lay, CEO Paige Alexander revealed.
"He never wants to be very far from her," she said. "He had a good night. He’s rested."
Rosalynn entered hospice care in May, just months before her death. Following news of her passing, President Carter released a moving statement.
"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me," he said in part.
