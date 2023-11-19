Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies Peacefully at 96 Leaving Behind a Legacy of Humanitarian Work

The former first lady's journey began in Plains, Georgia, where she was born on August 18, 1927, to Wilburn Edgar Smith and Frances Allethea Murray.

As a young girl, she took on responsibilities at home after her father's death, all while excelling academically. She eventually became the valedictorian of Plains High School's graduating class in 1944.

Rosalynn Carter's path intertwined with her future husband's when they exchanged letters while Jimmy was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. Though she initially turned down his marriage proposal in 1945 to focus on completing her degree at Georgia Southwestern College, she changed her mind two months later and accepted during a visit to Annapolis.

They were married on July 7, 1946, and Rosalynn graduated from college the same year.