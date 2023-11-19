Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies Peacefully at 96 Leaving Behind a Legacy of Humanitarian Work
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter and a dedicated advocate for mental health, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 19, at 96 years old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rosalynn, survived by her four children - Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy - as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, was an influential figure both during her husband's presidency and beyond.
She served as the country's first lady from 1977 to 1981, during which she played a significant role in international diplomacy and as a political surrogate for her husband.
Rosalynn's impact extended far beyond the White House. In 1982, she and her husband founded The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing human rights and alleviating human suffering.
The organization has made significant strides in areas such as housing, healthcare, and disease eradication, including reducing cases of Guinea worm disease by 99.99%.
The former first lady's journey began in Plains, Georgia, where she was born on August 18, 1927, to Wilburn Edgar Smith and Frances Allethea Murray.
As a young girl, she took on responsibilities at home after her father's death, all while excelling academically. She eventually became the valedictorian of Plains High School's graduating class in 1944.
Rosalynn Carter's path intertwined with her future husband's when they exchanged letters while Jimmy was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. Though she initially turned down his marriage proposal in 1945 to focus on completing her degree at Georgia Southwestern College, she changed her mind two months later and accepted during a visit to Annapolis.
They were married on July 7, 1946, and Rosalynn graduated from college the same year.
In 1962, Jimmy entered politics, becoming a Georgia state senator and eventually the state's governor.
As the first lady of Georgia, Rosalynn took on various duties, managing the governor's mansion's operations and gardens and becoming involved in mental health and disability advocacy.
Jimmy Carter's bid for the presidency in 1976 brought Rosalynn into the limelight as she campaigned alongside him. During his presidency, she accompanied him on diplomatic missions, raised awareness about human rights, and played a pivotal role in the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.
As the Iran Hostage Crisis unfolded, Rosalynn stepped up her campaign efforts, giving speeches to support her husband's reelection.
After leaving the White House in 1981, Rosalynn and Jimmy continued their advocacy work through the Carter Center.
Rosalynn authored books on mental health and co-authored a memoir with her husband, reflecting on their life after the presidency. She also collaborated with former First Lady Michelle Obama to improve mental health treatment for returning soldiers.
Rosalynn's legacy as a champion for mental health, human rights, and international diplomacy is undeniable. Her lifelong dedication to these causes has touched countless lives around the world.