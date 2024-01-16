Your tip
'I'm Still Bitter': Hunter Biden Dropped by Art Dealer After Surprising $1.5M in Sales

Hunter Biden was recently dropped by his art dealer after the pair raked in a surprising $1.5 million in sales.

By:

Jan. 16 2024

Hunter Biden has been dropped by his art dealer after the pair raked in a surprising $1.5 million in sales from Hunter’s paintings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an interesting development to come as House Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden and his 53-year-old son, Manhattan art dealer Georges Bergès testified before the GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees last week.

Manhattan art dealer Georges Bergès testified before the GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees last week.

According to the transcript of Bergès testimony, he “opted not to” renew his contract with Hunter after the deal expired on September 1, 2023.

The Manhattan art dealer admitted that working with President Biden’s son “hadn’t been the best decision for [him]” and that his contract with Hunter was “a little bit more than [he] could chew.”

“We’ve discussed extending it,” Bergès told the House committees last week during the closed-door interview. “At the moment I opted not to.”

“I never expected the whole security issue or the death threats and people assuming political affiliation, which was completely wrong,” he continued.

Bergès testified that he “opted not to” renew his contract with Hunter after the deal expired on September 1, 2023.

“It was a little bit more than I could chew,” Bergès added. “Obviously I kind of wanted my life back. So I haven’t agreed to renew that contract now.”

Bergès also told the House committee members that his contract with Hunter “didn’t really pay off” even though the pair made upwards of $1.5 million from Hunter’s paintings.

According to Bergès, he was left paying for the embattled first son’s $60,000 art shows.

“I paid for them,” he told the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. “Yeah, I’m still bitter about a lot of that stuff.”

“I took a gamble and it didn’t really pay off."

“I had to do all the framing. I had to do all the shipping. I had to expedite it,” the art dealer added. “I took a gamble and it didn’t really pay off, but so that’s one of the reasons I haven’t really renewed the contract.”

Bergès also revealed three of the 11 buyers who purchased 70% of Hunter’s paintings over a two-year period.

The three buyers that Bergès named included Hunter’s Hollywood lawyer “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, and gallery owner William Jacques.

According to the New York Post, Naftali was awarded a presidential appointment by President Biden shortly after she purchased a piece of Hunter’s artwork for $42,000 in February 2021.

Hunter kept roughly $900,000 of the $1.5 million he and Bergès brought in.

Although Naftali later bought a second piece of Hunter’s work for $52,000, she insisted that the purchases were not part of an influence peddling scheme.

“These facts raise the Committee’s concerns, and the Committee seeks documents and information regarding your purchase of Hunter Biden art,” the House Oversight Committee wrote to Naftali in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Kevin Morris reportedly paid $875,000 for 11 pieces of Hunter’s art in January 2023.

Bergès went on to testify that Hunter knew Morris, Naftali, and Jacques bought his artwork despite an ethics plan put in place by the White House to prevent potential influence peddling. It is unclear who the other eight buyers of Hunter’s artwork are.

