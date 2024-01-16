Home > News > stranger things 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Says His 'Beliefs’ on Israel-Hamas War ‘Have Been So Far Misconstrued’ Following Backlash Source: MEGA Noah Schnapp says his "thoughts and beliefs" on the Israel-Hamas war "have been so far misconstrued." By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 16 2024, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Noah Schnapp says his "thoughts and beliefs" on the Israel-Hamas war "have been so far misconstrued" amid calls for him to be canceled, RadarOnline.com has learned. Addressing the backlash, the Stranger Things star defended himself in a TikTok video on Monday evening.

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” Schnapp said. He also revealed he enlisted the help of his Palestinian friends to educate him.

Source: MEGA Schnapp is most well known for playing Will Byers on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

“I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see," Schnapp explained.

After Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel, the 19-year-old actor said, “As a Jewish American, I am afraid." The since-deleted post read, "Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

Source: MEGA Noah Schnapp made his stance clear.

Things got worse for Schnapp when a clip emerged showing him with stickers that read "Zionism is sexy," leaving many to call for a boycott of Stranger Things Season 5. Now, it appears Schnapp is doing damage control.

Source: netflix Fans called for a boycott of 'Stranger Things' season five after Schnapp's video.

“I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region,” Schnapp said in the TikTok video. “And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

