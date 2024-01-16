Soap Star Alec Musser's Body Ready for Release After Autopsy Reveals Gruesome Cause of Death
Former soap star Alec Musser's body is ready for release following his sudden death at 50, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musser suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to the autopsy report. A shotgun was found near him, and his death is listed as a suicide.
His fiancée, Paige Press, was the one to find Musser slumped over on their bathroom floor that Saturday morning, TMZ reported. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed a postmortem examination was done on Jan. 14, two days after his passing.
Upon receipt of a signed authorization from the legal next-of-kin, Musser will be taken to a funeral home of the family's choosing.
Musser, who famously played Del Henry on All My Children, died on Jan. 12.
In a tribute to Musser, Press shared an image of her vision board for their wedding plans. "RIP to the love of my life," she wrote in a caption via her Instagram Stories. "@alecmusser I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken."
"I am never taking off my ring," she shared. "[Alec], I love you forever."
Press shared their plans to later have a service on the beach.
"I loved this guy," actor Adam Sandler wrote while mourning the star's death. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."
"He spoke so highly of you and I know working on [Grown Ups] was one of the best times of his life," Press responded to Sandler. "My heart is so broken."
Another former costar, Salma Hayek, shared a sentimental message of her own alongside a video showing one of Musser's memorable moments as "the water park stud."
"In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious," the actress gushed on Instagram. "His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss."
Many fans have also shared their heartfelt condolences in honor of Musser, who appeared on the sitcom Rita Rocks, Grown Ups, and ABC's Desperate Housewives.